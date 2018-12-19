Bowl Game Schedule 2018-19: Updated Odds and Predictions for Playoffs

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Despite all the hype surrounding the College Football Playoff system, great semifinal games have been few and far between. If the oddsmakers are right about the Orange and Cotton Bowls, this season will be no different.

Alabama and Clemson are each double-digit favorites against Oklahoma and Notre Dame, respectively. The two powers appear destined to meet once again on a collision course for the national championship.

Before those two decide who wins the whole thing, there's plenty of bowl action to take in. From traditional blue bloods to some of the more exciting mid-majors in the country, bowl season has a little something for everyone.

What follows is the full bowl schedule with the latest lines and a look at all four playoff teams and their championship odds.

Bowl Schedule and Odds

Wednesday, December 19

Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3) (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 20

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall (-3) vs. South Florida (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 21

Bahamas Bowl: Florida International vs. Toledo (-4.5) (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12) (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 22

Birmingham Bowl: Memphis (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest (noon, ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army (-5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl: Buffalo (-2) vs. Troy (7 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii (-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 26

First Responder Bowl: Boston College vs. No. 25 Boise State (-3) (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-5.5) (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU (Even) (9 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 27

Independence Bowl: Duke vs. Temple (-4.5) (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (-3.5) vs. Wisconsin (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4) (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 28

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn (-3.5) (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl: No. 16 West Virginia (-1) vs. No. 20 Syracuse (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: No. 24 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Washington State (-3.5) (9 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 29

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan (-7.5) (noon, ESPN)

Belk Bowl: South Carolina (-4.5) vs. Virginia (noon, ABC)

Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State (-2) vs. Nevada (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Cotton Bowl (Playoff Semifinal): No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson (-13) (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange Bowl (Playoff Semifinal): No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama (-14) (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, December 31

Military Bowl: Cincinnati (-6) vs. Virginia Tech (noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl: Stanford (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh (2 p.m., CBS)

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3) (3 p.m., Fox)

Liberty Bowl: No. 23 Missouri (-8) vs. Oklahoma State (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: No. 22 Northwestern vs. No. 17 Utah (-7) (7 p.m., FS1)

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. No. 19 Texas A&M (-6.5) (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, January 1

Outback Bowl: No. 18 Mississippi State (-7) vs. Iowa (noon, ESPN2)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 11 LSU (-7) vs. No. 8 UCF (1 p.m., ESPN)

Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Penn State (-6.5) (1 p.m., ABC)

Rose Bowl: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State (-7) (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia (-13) (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

All odds via OddsShark



NCAA Championship Odds



Alabama -200 (Bet $200 to Win $100)

The reigning champions check in with the highest odds to win the whole thing once again, which should come as no surprise. Alabama is a well-rounded death machine.

The Crimson Tide are dominant in the most basic measurements. They lead the nation in scoring differential, winning by an average of 33 points per game. They're darlings of the analytics as well, leading the nation in efficiency S&P+, FEI and F-plus ratings, per Football Outsiders.

Statistically, it's hard to make an argument against Alabama—thus the heavy cost of backing them to win the title.

If you're looking for the safest bet, Bama is the team to go with. It's won five national championships in the Nick Saban era, and Tua Tagovailoa has made this Tide offense the best its been under his 12-year watch.

If you're looking for a reason to be skeptical of Alabama, Tagovailoa's high ankle sprain is a good place to start. The lefty has returned to practice, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com. But if the injury lingers, it could be enough to hamper performance.

The Tide obviously have a championship-caliber quarterback in Jalen Hurts to back him up, but the injury situation could muddy the waters as they head into the postseason.

Clemson +280 (Bet $100 to Win $280)

The greatest threat to the Tide is Clemson. At much longer odds, Vegas is declaring Clemson isn't on Alabama's level, but that could be a reach.

When it comes to dominance, the Tigers are the only team that has approached the level of Alabama. The Tigers ran roughshod over the ACC with an average margin of victory of 30.9, making them eight points better than the No. 3 team in the category.

Dabo Swinney has already beaten Nick Saban head-to-head once in their three games over the last three seasons. A win in the title game would even the score between the two.

Another reason to like the Tigers is their semifinal game is a little more straightforward. Notre Dame went undefeated while Oklahoma had a loss, but the Irish don't do anything as well as Oklahoma plays offense.

It's not out of the question that Alabama finds itself in a shootout with the Sooners, given how explosive the offense is. Clemson is simply as good or better in every facet of the game than the Irish.

Notre Dame +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1,100)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Notre Dame's most impressive number this season is zero. As in how many losses the team has suffered. There's something to be said for a team that makes it through a 12-game schedule unscathed and that's what makes Notre Dame deserving of the opportunity to compete for a title.

But when you look at the rest of the numbers, they haven't run the table with the style of their Southern counterparts.

Notre Dame's average margin of victory is just 16.5, which includes one-score games with Ball State, Michigan, Vanderbilt, USC and Pittsburgh.

The Notre Dame defense is particularly stingy, checking in at eighth in yards allowed per play, but its offense hasn't been elite (35th in yards per play). The Irish will have to step up against one of the top-rated defenses in the country against Clemson and likely again if they play Alabama in the title game.

The Irish put together a great regular season, but the odds here are long for a reason. Money placed on Notre Dame isn't likely to cash in.

Oklahoma +1100 (Bet $100 to win $1,100)

If you really want to put a little something on the long shot, Oklahoma is the team to go with.

Yes, its defense is Swiss cheese. Yes, the Sooners have to get through the title favorite just to get to the title game, but Lincoln Riley's offense could be the best unit in the playoff field. The Sooners offense is efficient and explosive and could cause even Alabama's defense fits.

The best argument for Oklahoma lies on the shoulders of Kyler Murray.

When Saban's Alabama teams have been upset, it's usually at the hands of a dynamic quarterback who can take over a game. Think Johnny Manziel for Texas A&M or Deshaun Watson for Clemson.

No quarterback in the field fits that mold like Murray. The Sooners signal-caller can make plays with his feet and can kill teams with his arm. He's the point man for college football's most explosive offense.

That's not a bad asset to have as a massive underdog.

Predictions

Orange Bowl: Alabama 45, Oklahoma 31

Cotton Bowl: Clemson 38, Notre Dame 21

National Championship: Alabama 27, Clemson 21