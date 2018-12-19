Alabama Football Recruiting 2018: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that the Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the 247Sports recruiting rankings entering the December early-signing period.

Alabama's current crop of prospects from the high school class of 2019 consists of 24 players, two of which are rated with five stars.

Nick Saban's team can make inroads at the top of the player rankings Wednesday, as it's in the mix for a few elite players.

The Crimson Tide were named as finalists by a handful of Top 20 recruits, and they started off December with an early surprise by flipping safety Daxton Hill from Michigan.

Top Recruits

Safety Daxton Hill and defensive Antonio Alfano are the two 5-star recruits committed to the Crimson Tide.

Twenty-one of the other 22 players in the Crimson Tide's class of 2019 are 4-star players, with eight of them ranked in the top 100 nationally.

The majority of the players come from the interior positions, as seven defensive linemen and four offensive linemen have committed to Saban and Co.

The Crimson Tide are light at the offensive skill positions, as one running back and two wide receivers are currently part of the class, with two quarterbacks also included, one of which is Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Recruiting Predictions

There are three key recruits to keep an eye on who could bolster Alabama's status atop the recruiting rankings.

Running back Trey Sanders, who is the No. 5 player in the class of 2019, linebacker Nakobe Dean from Mississippi and offensive tackle Evan Neal are all Top 20 prospects considering the Crimson Tide.

All three listed Georgia in their group of finalists alongside Alabama, and if any of them commit to the Bulldogs, there could be a shift in the team rankings.

Adding Sanders would hand the Crimson Tide one of the most impressive collections of running backs in the nation if Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris all return next year.

Dean isn't tipping his hand, which makes his decision difficult to predict, but if he chooses the Crimson Tide, he'll make a significant impact on Alabama's recruiting class.

Neal, who is teammates with Sanders at IMG Academy, is the fourth-rated offensive tackle in the nation, and if he lands with the Crimson Tide, they'd be in possession of two of the top 13 recruits at that spot on the field.

If two of those three players sign with Alabama Wednesday, the early signing period will be seen as a resounding success for the Crimson Tide.

Dean and Neal will join the Crimson Tide, with Sanders' decision causing the most drama in the SEC, as he chooses between Georgia and Alabama.

If Sanders elects to go to Georgia, Alabama could bring in a 3-star running back like D.J. Williams out of Florida, but that's most likely dependent on Sanders' choice.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.