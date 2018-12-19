Michigan Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines are on their way to one of the top recruiting classes in 2019, as they close out 2018 with 25 commitments entering the new class.

The Wolverines have the ninth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Michigan has two recruits inside 247's top 50 and eight inside the top-200.

Michigan also has a rare victory over Ohio State. While the Wolverines have been beaten consistently by their archrivals on the football field, the Buckeyes rank 10th, and Michigan will take that small edge. Penn State has the 13th-ranked class and is third in the conference. In-state rival Michigan State is further down the list, and ranks 27th overall.

Here's Michigan's recruiting list, and further details on several of the top recruits.

NAME, POS, LOCATION, HT, WT

Anthony Solomon, LB, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 6'1", 180

Trevor Keegan, OL, Crystal Lake, IL, 6'6", 310

Jalen Perry, DB, Dacula, GA, 6'1", 188

Amauri Pesek-Hickson, ATH, Overland Park, KS, 6'2", 215

Mike Sainristil, ATH, Everett, MA, 5'9", 175

Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood, OH, 6'0", 170

Quinten Johnson, DB, Washington, DC, 5'11", 190

David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown, NJ, 6'5", 240

George Johnson III, ATH, Stuart, FL, 5'11", 175

DJ Turner II, DB, Bradenton, FL, 5'11", 160

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village, CA, 6'2", 219

Erick All, TE, Fairfield, OH, 6'4", 223

Mazi Smith, DT, Kentwood, MI, 6'3", 302

Joey Velazquez, DB, Columbus, OH, 6'0", 205

Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati, OH, 6'5", 305

Karsen Barnhart, OL, Paw Paw, MI, 6'5", 280

Jack Stewart, OL, New Canaan, CT, 6'5", 285

Gabe Newburg, DE, Clayton, OH, 6'5", 230

Cade McNamara, QB, Reno, NV, 6'1", 202

Trente Jones, OL, Loganville, GA, 6'5", 293

Christopher Hinton, DL, Norcross, GA, 6'5", 265

Nolan Rumler, OL, Akron, OH, 6'4", 300

Charles Thomas, LB, Oakdale, CT, 6'0", 216

Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley, CA, 5'8", 175

Mike Morris, DE, Delray Beach, FL, 6'5", 255

RB Zach Charbonnet, No. 42 overall, No. 3 RB

Charbonnet has the size and speed to become a bread-and-butter running back who makes big plays on a consistent basis.

The Westlake Village, California star runs in an upright style somewhat reminiscent of Eric Dickerson. While Charbonnet obviously has a long way to go before he could get close to Dickerson, he is able to survey the field when running and he knows where the tacklers are coming from. That allows him to pick the correct lane or alter his path and make moves that cause tacklers to miss.

He can take on the tackler and win the battle, but he prefers to run away from contact at this point.

DL Christopher Hinton, No. 49 overall, No. 5 DT

The name may be quite familar to most football fans, because Hinton's father, Chris, was an All-American offensive lineman at Northwestern and a long-time elite NFL blocker.

Hinton can rush the passer from the middle of the defensive line, but his top priority is to stop the run and clog the interior. He also has shown versatility because he can line up at end, come around the corner and get his hands on the quarterback.

However, he will spend most of his time lining up on the interior, and he can absorb the double-team block, shed those offensive linemen and either make the tackle or set up his teammates to do the same.

DT Mazi Smith, No. 137, No. 9 DT

Smith has the raw tools to work with, but he needs some work on his fundamentals at this point. Smith has the strength to take on the blocker and win the battle, and he can also get upfield from his DT position. That ability will make him dangerous once he has a bit more discipline to his game.

Michigan football fans are likely to see Hinton and Smith form a DL partnership with the Wolverines.

OL Nolan Rumler, No. 146 overall, No. 9 OG

Rumler is an offensive line prospect with great potential because he combines rare strength will solid fundamentals and the instinct to play consistent football. While he did play some tackle for his strong Akron, Ohio high school program, he is likely to be full-time interior blocker for the Wolverines.

He has shown the ability to lock up opposing defensive linemen and he plays with the kind of leverage that will allow him to win the battle most of the time.

Recruiting information from 247 Sports unless otherwise indicated.