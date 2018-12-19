Michigan Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

Michigan Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class PredictionsDecember 19, 2018
The Michigan Wolverines are on their way to one of the top recruiting classes in 2019, as they close out 2018 with 25 commitments entering the new class.
The Wolverines have the ninth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Michigan has two recruits inside 247's top 50 and eight inside the top-200.
Michigan also has a rare victory over Ohio State. While the Wolverines have been beaten consistently by their archrivals on the football field, the Buckeyes rank 10th, and Michigan will take that small edge. Penn State has the 13th-ranked class and is third in the conference. In-state rival Michigan State is further down the list, and ranks 27th overall.
Here's Michigan's recruiting list, and further details on several of the top recruits.
NAME, POS, LOCATION, HT, WT
Anthony Solomon, LB, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 6'1", 180
Trevor Keegan, OL, Crystal Lake, IL, 6'6", 310
Jalen Perry, DB, Dacula, GA, 6'1", 188
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, ATH, Overland Park, KS, 6'2", 215
Mike Sainristil, ATH, Everett, MA, 5'9", 175
Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood, OH, 6'0", 170
Quinten Johnson, DB, Washington, DC, 5'11", 190
David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown, NJ, 6'5", 240
George Johnson III, ATH, Stuart, FL, 5'11", 175
DJ Turner II, DB, Bradenton, FL, 5'11", 160
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village, CA, 6'2", 219
Erick All, TE, Fairfield, OH, 6'4", 223
Mazi Smith, DT, Kentwood, MI, 6'3", 302
Joey Velazquez, DB, Columbus, OH, 6'0", 205
Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati, OH, 6'5", 305
Karsen Barnhart, OL, Paw Paw, MI, 6'5", 280
Jack Stewart, OL, New Canaan, CT, 6'5", 285
Gabe Newburg, DE, Clayton, OH, 6'5", 230
Cade McNamara, QB, Reno, NV, 6'1", 202
Trente Jones, OL, Loganville, GA, 6'5", 293
Christopher Hinton, DL, Norcross, GA, 6'5", 265
Nolan Rumler, OL, Akron, OH, 6'4", 300
Charles Thomas, LB, Oakdale, CT, 6'0", 216
Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley, CA, 5'8", 175
Mike Morris, DE, Delray Beach, FL, 6'5", 255
Adam Ghabour @Qb9Adam
California LB Ethan Calvert is teammates with Rivals100 U-M commit Zach Charbonnet & the brother of two big time LBs as well. He’s making a name for himself now, with an offer from U-M yesterday. He talks U-M, Charbonnet’s message & more: https://t.co/reyFgyXFQ8 @EthanCalvert06 https://t.co/xgdNAwinPF
RB Zach Charbonnet, No. 42 overall, No. 3 RB
Charbonnet has the size and speed to become a bread-and-butter running back who makes big plays on a consistent basis.
The Westlake Village, California star runs in an upright style somewhat reminiscent of Eric Dickerson. While Charbonnet obviously has a long way to go before he could get close to Dickerson, he is able to survey the field when running and he knows where the tacklers are coming from. That allows him to pick the correct lane or alter his path and make moves that cause tacklers to miss.
He can take on the tackler and win the battle, but he prefers to run away from contact at this point.
DL Christopher Hinton, No. 49 overall, No. 5 DT
The name may be quite familar to most football fans, because Hinton's father, Chris, was an All-American offensive lineman at Northwestern and a long-time elite NFL blocker.
Hinton can rush the passer from the middle of the defensive line, but his top priority is to stop the run and clog the interior. He also has shown versatility because he can line up at end, come around the corner and get his hands on the quarterback.
However, he will spend most of his time lining up on the interior, and he can absorb the double-team block, shed those offensive linemen and either make the tackle or set up his teammates to do the same.
DT Mazi Smith, No. 137, No. 9 DT
Smith has the raw tools to work with, but he needs some work on his fundamentals at this point. Smith has the strength to take on the blocker and win the battle, and he can also get upfield from his DT position. That ability will make him dangerous once he has a bit more discipline to his game.
Michigan football fans are likely to see Hinton and Smith form a DL partnership with the Wolverines.
OL Nolan Rumler, No. 146 overall, No. 9 OG
Rumler is an offensive line prospect with great potential because he combines rare strength will solid fundamentals and the instinct to play consistent football. While he did play some tackle for his strong Akron, Ohio high school program, he is likely to be full-time interior blocker for the Wolverines.
He has shown the ability to lock up opposing defensive linemen and he plays with the kind of leverage that will allow him to win the battle most of the time.
Recruiting information from 247 Sports unless otherwise indicated.
