QB Justin Fields Listed in NCAA Transfer Portal; Can Be Contacted by Teams

Georgia Bulldogs freshman quarterback Justin Fields reportedly is listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which makes him available for contact by other college football programs.

Paul Maharry of UGASports.com provided the update Tuesday after ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Monday that Fields was "exploring the possibility of transferring," though he hadn't ruled out staying with the Bulldogs.

The Harrison High School (Ga.) product was a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2018 class when he joined Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also listed as the top dual-threat QB among this year's incoming group.

Sophomore Jake Fromm locked down the starting job with another strong season—68.4 percent completion rate for 2,537 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 13 games—leaving Fields with no immediate path to playing time.

Jo Ann Claudrick Fields, the reserve quarterback's stepmother, told Chip Towers of DawgNation the family hadn't made any definitive decisions about the future.

"We're not at liberty to discuss anything," she said Monday night. "We're not confirming or denying anything. We have not made any decisions."

Fields showcased ample promise in limited work as a freshman. He completed 27 of his 39 throws (69.2 percent) for 328 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. He added four rushing scores.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported the Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners headlined the teams the quarterback is considering.

There's no timetable for a final decision from Fields and it's unclear whether he'll be able to gain clearance to play right away in 2019 or be forced to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

Georgia is set to face the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.