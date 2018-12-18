QB Justin Fields Listed in NCAA Transfer Portal; Can Be Contacted by Teams

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs freshman quarterback Justin Fields reportedly is listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which makes him available for contact by other college football programs. 

Paul Maharry of UGASports.com provided the update Tuesday after ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported Monday that Fields was "exploring the possibility of transferring," though he hadn't ruled out staying with the Bulldogs.

The Harrison High School (Ga.) product was a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2018 class when he joined Georgia, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also listed as the top dual-threat QB among this year's incoming group.

Sophomore Jake Fromm locked down the starting job with another strong season—68.4 percent completion rate for 2,537 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 13 games—leaving Fields with no immediate path to playing time.

Jo Ann Claudrick Fields, the reserve quarterback's stepmother, told Chip Towers of DawgNation the family hadn't made any definitive decisions about the future.

"We're not at liberty to discuss anything," she said Monday night. "We're not confirming or denying anything. We have not made any decisions."

Fields showcased ample promise in limited work as a freshman. He completed 27 of his 39 throws (69.2 percent) for 328 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. He added four rushing scores.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade reported the Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners headlined the teams the quarterback is considering.

There's no timetable for a final decision from Fields and it's unclear whether he'll be able to gain clearance to play right away in 2019 or be forced to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules.

Georgia is set to face the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Related

    Ole Miss Punter Raises Money for ALS Through ‘Awesome Lemonade Stand’

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ole Miss Punter Raises Money for ALS Through ‘Awesome Lemonade Stand’

    Anna Grace Usery
    via HottyToddy.com

    After Year Away from No. 1, Bama Closes In on a Restoration of Its Recruiting Supremacy

    College Football logo
    College Football

    After Year Away from No. 1, Bama Closes In on a Restoration of Its Recruiting Supremacy

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    How Does the Potential of a Fields Transfer Affect This Year’s Recruiting Class?

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    How Does the Potential of a Fields Transfer Affect This Year’s Recruiting Class?

    DawgNation
    via DawgNation

    Sept. Incident Could Be at Crux of Justin Fields’ Petition to NCAA

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Sept. Incident Could Be at Crux of Justin Fields’ Petition to NCAA

    Keith Farner
    via Saturday Down South