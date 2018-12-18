Ex-Marlins President David Samson to Booing Crowd in Miami: 'F--k You!'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is not a popular figure amongst the team's fans, given that he regularly used his cut of the MLB's shared revenue as personal profit rather than putting that money back into the team and also left the city of Miami with $2.4 billion in stadium expenditures over the coming years.

His right-hand man during that period was former team president David Samson, who profited off of Loria's antics before the team's eventual sale for $1.2 billion in 2017. So you could forgive Marlins fans if they didn't take kindly to Samson's remarks at ESPN personality and Miami Herald writer Dan Le Batard's birthday party:

"Here's why I love when you guys boo me," he said. "I want you to keep booing me, because guess what? $1.2 billion. F--k you!"

Samson said it was all in good fun:

However, the folks in Miami might feel as though the joke is on them.