Report: Austin Rivers, Grizzlies Expected to Agree on Contract After Suns Buyout

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Guard Austin Rivers is reportedly expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies once he is officially bought out by the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

However, there is no formal offer yet, and four to five teams are interested, added Charania. Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian added to the uncertainty, saying he heard the Grizzlies will not be signing Rivers.

The Washington Wizards traded Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Suns for veteran small forward Trevor Ariza last week.

Shortly after the trade, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Suns and Rivers planned to part ways via a contract buyout.

In 29 games this season, primarily off the bench, Rivers averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point range.

It represented a steep drop-off in comparison to Rivers' career-best season in 2017-18.

Playing under his father, Doc Rivers, the 26-year-old averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He also shot 42.4 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from long range.

Rivers was originally selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Duke by the New Orleans Hornets.

He was traded to L.A. after nearly three seasons in New Orleans before getting dealt by the Clippers to Washington during the offseason for veteran center Marcin Gortat.

Memphis was originally supposed to be part of the Ariza trade, but it would have acquired Oubre and not Rivers.

In 437 career NBA regular-season games, Rivers is averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

With the Grizzlies, Rivers figures to serve as a combo guard backup behind starters Mike Conley and Garrett Temple.

He will add to some already impressive guard depth in Memphis alongside Shelvin Mack, Dillon Brooks, MarShon Brooks and Jevon Carter.

Memphis has been one of the NBA's most surprising teams this season with a 16-14 record, which is good for eighth in the Western Conference.

While Rivers may not make a huge nightly impact, he is an offensively gifted player who should allow head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to stretch out his backcourt rotation a bit more than he has thus far.