Report: Dan Quinn's Job Is Safe, Falcons Might Fire OC Sarkisian and DC Manuel

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn is reportedly expected to return for the 2019 NFL season, but there could be "significant changes" to his staff.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the team may "overhaul" the group of assistants on both sides of the ball, including potentially replacing offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian with Darrell Bevell and firing defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel:

Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 despite its 40-14 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

It's the first time the Falcons failed to qualify for the postseason since 2015. They reached the Super Bowl two years ago before losing to the New England Patriots in overtime and were eliminated by the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round last season.

Quinn said Monday he's not planning to significantly change the lineup even though Atlanta is no longer fighting for a playoff spot.

"We're always looking to see what tweaks we can [make] from an evaluation standpoint to say, 'What would this look like,'" he told reporters. "But nothing bigger than just getting ready to play at our best this weekend."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com in late November he maintained full confidence in Quinn despite the team's 4-7 record at the time.

"Absolutely. We love our coach," Blank said. "Our coach is not the problem."

Atlanta currently ranks ninth in total offense and 24th in total defense. Both Sarkisian and Manuel have been in their current roles since 2017.

The Falcons close out the regular season with road games against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.