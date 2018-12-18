Ron Rivera Talks Future with Panthers, Cam Newton's Playing Status vs. Falcons

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addressed various subjects while speaking to the media Tuesday following Monday night's 12-9 home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Rivera said he is unsure if his job is in jeopardy and added that there's only one person who knows for sure, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Carolina fell to 6-8 on the season with Monday's loss after starting 6-2.

Part of the reason for the Panthers' struggles lately is the play of quarterback Cam Newton, who acknowledged Monday night that his shoulder injury is impairing him.

Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Rivera said he is considering starting Newton against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, since Carolina still has a "glimmer of hope" to make the playoffs.

"I believe in Cam, so we'll leave it at that," Rivera said, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official website.

Regarding his shoulder, Newton said, "Just don't have the strength. ... There's a lot going on. It's just been the same. It's just been that," per Henson.

Newton struggled mightily against New Orleans, going just 16-of-29 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

He has thrown at least one interception in each of his past six games and nine picks overall during that stretch after getting intercepted just four times in his first eight games.

Carolina's losing streak has largely coincided with a downturn in Newton's level of play, but Monday marked arguably his worst performance of the season.

If Rivera decides to go in a different direction, it will likely mean that journeyman Taylor Heinicke will earn his first career NFL start.

The final two games of the regular season may be huge for Rivera in terms of whether he retains his job.

In eight seasons as Carolina's head coach, Rivera is 70-55-1 with four playoff appearances, including a trip to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

The Panthers entered 2018 having reached the playoffs in four of the previous five seasons, but a playoff trip this season is unlikely.

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings currently occupy the two NFC wild-card spots at 8-6 and 7-6-1, respectively.

Carolina also trails a pair of 7-7 teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins, meaning the Panthers need to win out and get lucky in order to play beyond the regular season.