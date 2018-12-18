Cam Newton on Shoulder Injury After Saints Loss: 'Just Don't Have the Strength'

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton acknowledged Monday night after a 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints that a shoulder injury is impacting his play.

According to Max Henson of the Panthers' official website, Newton said: "Just don't have the strength. ... There's a lot going on. It's just been the same. It's just been that."

Newton finished 16-of-29 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Still, he said he hasn't gotten treatment "in a long time," per Steven Taranto of 247Sports. He also said: "It's not getting better, it's not getting worse. It's just a lot of soreness."

Since starting 6-2, Newton and the Panthers have lost six in a row and have fallen out of the playoff race. He hasn't thrown a touchdown since a Dec. 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he has thrown nine interceptions over his past six games after throwing just four over his first eight.

When asked if head coach Ron Rivera would rest him the final two games, Newton said: "We'll have to have that conversation. I'm not looking forward to it." Rivera added that he's "not gonna try and guess" how Newton's shoulder is holding up and also noted that "we'll listen to what the doctors have to say."

At 6-8, the Panthers need to win out and receive significant help to earn a wild-card spot. If Newton is benched, Taylor Heinicke would land his first career start.