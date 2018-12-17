NBA Rumors: Austin Rivers, Suns Agree to Part Ways After Trevor Ariza Trade

NBA Rumors: Austin Rivers, Suns Agree to Part Ways After Trevor Ariza TradeDecember 18, 2018
The Phoenix Suns have agreed to release Austin Rivers, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.
According to Wojnarowski, the Suns and Rivers "concluded [he] fits better on an older team that's pursuing playoffs."
The move comes on the same day Phoenix confirmed it acquired Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Washington Wizards for Trevor Ariza.
Cutting ties with Rivers already is a bit puzzling for Phoenix. Backcourt depth has been a problem for the Suns all season, and they need all the playmakers they can get in order to help feed Deandre Ayton inside.
Although Rivers doesn't fit with the franchise's general timeline toward contention, he was on an expiring deal and provided a steady baseline for his expectations. He's averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 assists over his career.
The 26-year-old could've been a stopgap option as a combo guard until the Suns could address the problem with a more permanent solution in the offseason.
As Bourbon Street Shots' Mason Ginsberg argued, Phoenix at least might have been able to keep Rivers long enough to build up some trade value:
Mason Ginsberg @MasonGinsberg
I don't really understand why the Suns didn't at least TRY to flip Rivers elsewhere for at least a protected 2nd rounder, or a lower salary expiring deal. Maybe they did as the deal was being negotiated, but this seems like a rash decision.
It makes you wonder why the Suns wanted Rivers in the first place.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Rivers makes $12.7 million this year. Phoenix is going to have millions left on the books from buying him out. An unconventional move in December, for sure, especially since Phoenix didn’t have to take so much salary back to make the Ariza trade work.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
One other significant consequence of Phoenix waiving Rivers: they now cannot use him to take on 2019-20 money, which would have been a path to adding another asset.
The front office clearly holds rookie guard De'Anthony Melton in high regard. Prior to Monday's 128-110 win over the New York Knicks, Melton was averaging 7.1 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Without Rivers in the fold, Melton can continue playing alongside Devin Booker.
Rivers, meanwhile, will be free to pick his next destination when he clears waivers. That's an obvious upgrade over suiting up for the Suns, who own the NBA's second-worst record (7-24).
Booker Scores 38 in Win Over Knicks