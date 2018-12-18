B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: DeMar Goes Peach Jam, Dame Debuts New Colorway and More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 17: the sneakers of Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers are seen against the LA Clippers on December 17, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A busy slate of NBA games meant fans had a great showcase of kicks Monday night.

Damian Lillard and Paul George both showed off eye-popping pairs of their signature sneakers, while PJ Tucker displayed his player-edition Nikes in a win over the Utah Jazz.

     

DeMar DeRozan brought out the Peach Jam Kobes

     

PJ wears his first-ever player exclusive

      

Lillard debuts a new Adidas Dame 5 colorway

      

Devin Booker goes off in the Kyrie Low

      

A clean Harden Vol. 3 for the Beard tonight

      

Kevon Looney in a brand-new Pro Vision colorway

      

Might have to call these the bright-cement PG 2.5

      

De'Aaron Fox with yet another What The Kobe

      

Pistons bringing out the Air Jordan 10

     

Unfortunately for sneakerheads, only four games are scheduled for Tuesday. What the night will lack in volume, it could make up for with star power since LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and John Wall among the marquee names taking the court.

Related

    Report: Suns, Rivers Agree to Part Ways

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns, Rivers Agree to Part Ways

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Joerger Says Bagley/Fox Are the Next KD/Russ 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Joerger Says Bagley/Fox Are the Next KD/Russ 🤔

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Suns Blow Out Knicks at MSG 😲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Suns Blow Out Knicks at MSG 😲

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report