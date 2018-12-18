B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: DeMar Goes Peach Jam, Dame Debuts New Colorway and More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A busy slate of NBA games meant fans had a great showcase of kicks Monday night.

Damian Lillard and Paul George both showed off eye-popping pairs of their signature sneakers, while PJ Tucker displayed his player-edition Nikes in a win over the Utah Jazz.

DeMar DeRozan brought out the Peach Jam Kobes

PJ wears his first-ever player exclusive

Lillard debuts a new Adidas Dame 5 colorway

Devin Booker goes off in the Kyrie Low

A clean Harden Vol. 3 for the Beard tonight

Kevon Looney in a brand-new Pro Vision colorway

Might have to call these the bright-cement PG 2.5

De'Aaron Fox with yet another What The Kobe

Pistons bringing out the Air Jordan 10

Unfortunately for sneakerheads, only four games are scheduled for Tuesday. What the night will lack in volume, it could make up for with star power since LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and John Wall among the marquee names taking the court.