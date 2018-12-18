B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: DeMar Goes Peach Jam, Dame Debuts New Colorway and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: DeMar Goes Peach Jam, Dame Debuts New Colorway and MoreDecember 18, 2018
A busy slate of NBA games meant fans had a great showcase of kicks Monday night.
Damian Lillard and Paul George both showed off eye-popping pairs of their signature sneakers, while PJ Tucker displayed his player-edition Nikes in a win over the Utah Jazz.
DeMar DeRozan brought out the Peach Jam Kobes
.@DeMar_DeRozan in the the “Peach Jam” Nike Kobe 11 against Philadelphia https://t.co/SSKQToUFbd
PJ wears his first-ever player exclusive
PJ Tucker wearing his player exclusive Nike Hyperdunk X Low against Utah. https://t.co/Y3t3fQfdcU
Lillard debuts a new Adidas Dame 5 colorway
Devin Booker goes off in the Kyrie Low
.@DevinBook dropped 38 points in the Nike Kyrie Low against the Knicks https://t.co/CCbtL1nIcX
A clean Harden Vol. 3 for the Beard tonight
A closer look at @JHarden13 in the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 tonight https://t.co/vHMgybCbHp
Kevon Looney in a brand-new Pro Vision colorway
.@Loon_Rebel5 wearing the Adidas Pro Vision against Memphis https://t.co/eLwk272qwv
Might have to call these the bright-cement PG 2.5
De'Aaron Fox with yet another What The Kobe
Pistons bringing out the Air Jordan 10
Unfortunately for sneakerheads, only four games are scheduled for Tuesday. What the night will lack in volume, it could make up for with star power since LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and John Wall among the marquee names taking the court.
