Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Assigned to G League as Part of Injury Rehab

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday that veteran point guard Rajon Rondo would join the G League's South Bay Lakers as a part of his rehabilitation assignment while he continues his recovery from a broken hand.

Rondo, 32, averaged 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 11 games for the Lakers (two starts), shooting 45.5 percent from the field in 25.2 minutes per game before the injury. He'll give the Lakers excellent depth at the point guard upon his return, serving as Lonzo Ball's backup at the position.

Rondo could return to the Lakers for game action as soon as Friday, however, according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

He was cleared for all basketball activities over the weekend, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Rondo's experience, defense and playmaking ability will be crucial for the second unit, giving the Lakers three playmakers to go alongside Ball and LeBron James. But while Rondo has been sidelined, James and Ball have had the opportunity to develop chemistry in the starting lineup.

James praised Ball after the pair each registered a triple-double in a 128-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, per McMenamin:

"We just try to do a little bit of everything to help our team win. We're one and the same when it comes to our playmaking ability. We're always looking for our teammates, and that's the greatest satisfaction we can have when we see our teammates score the ball. We've always been pretty good rebounders for our position—him at the guard spot, me at the forward spot. And then being able to put the ball in the hole as well. We just try to be aggressive, attack the rim, make shots from the outside when guys disrespect us, and we showed all of that tonight."

Ball, meanwhile, has been thrilled having James in LA.

"Ever since he got here, it's been a dream come true for me," he said. "I watched him my whole life—he was my idol growing up. Then we both get a triple-double in the same game. I don't even know if I dreamed of that before. It was a good day today."

With Ball and James developing a promising rapport, the starting lineup is set. But the ability to bring Rondo off the bench is a major plus for the Lakers. There may be other fit concerns long-term for the Lakers—namely with Brandon Ingram, who doesn't appear to be the best option alongside James—but Ball has always made sense as an off-ball weapon in the halfcourt next to James, and the Lakers shouldn't miss a beat with Rondo running the second team.