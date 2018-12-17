The Real Women's Evolution and Top Hot Takes from WWE TLC 2018 Results

1 of 5

After the lackluster, underwhelming Intercontinental Championship match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, it is time to admit that the showstopping match we have all been waiting for out of those two accomplished and celebrated Superstars just may not happen.

From The Shield's first breakup in 2014 through 2016, the Superstars battled no less than six times in television and pay-per-view singles matches. Not once, even with the assistance of a Lumberjack gimmick or the Hell in a Cell structure, did they deliver the blow-away match fans expect out of them.

A lot of that can be attributed to slow starts in those matches and, worse, the manner in which they shoehorn dramatic storytelling elements into a match. The crowd does not react favorably or in some cases, at all.

Sunday, chants of "boring" and "Becky" greeted the audience as an otherwise hot San Jose crowd turned on the bout.

WWE faithful will argue fatigue or claim Ambrose and Rollins had an "off night" but the fact of the matter is, they have had "off nights" in nearly every big match in which they have competed against each other.

As long as those in charge and the performers themselves continue to lean so heavily on character work in the middle of a match, when that should be reserved for the weeks leading into the actual action, the likelihood they live up to lofty expectations from fans who know how good they both are is low.