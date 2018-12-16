RB Mike Weber Declares for 2019 NFL Draft, Will Forgo Senior Season at OSU

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Mike Weber #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates in the end zone after scoring on a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State running back Mike Weber announced his intention to declare for the 2019 NFL draft following the Rose Bowl.

"WOW! It's been one Hell of a Journey," Weber tweeted Sunday. "I will forgo my Senior Season and will live the dream I've had since 5 years old. I will be Declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. I also will be playing in the Rose Bowl to finish what My brothers and I started.

"I want to thank God for blessing me for this opportunity. My family for sticking with me through the ups and downs. My teammates for always pushing me. My coaches for helping shape me into the man I am today. My friends for being there every step of the way. Last but not least Buckeye Nation. I Love you!"

Weber rushed for 858 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, helping lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship. He was second on the team in rushing behind J.K. Dobbins.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

