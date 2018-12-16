Rick Carlisle: Bulls Players' Opinions Don't Matter When Making Lineup Changes

Harry How/Getty Images

There doesn't appear to be much laughing going on in the Chicago Bulls' locker room, but that didn't stop Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle from making a joke about their turmoil.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Carlisle had this response when asked about subbing out an entire lineup at the same time:

The Bulls have been spiraling out of control since the season began. They fired head coach Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3 after a 5-19 start.

After a 133-77 loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 8, Zach LaVine called out new head coach Jim Boylen for subbing out all five of his starters twice during the game.

"We put a lot of hard work into this," LaVine told reporters. "I get up, compete every day. I think regardless of whatever the score is, I want to go out there and compete, but obviously we didn't get a chance to do that. I felt embarrassed. I wish I was out there competing."

Per Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Bulls players contacted the National Basketball Players Association after Boylen scheduled a practice the day after the team played back-to-back games on Dec. 7-8 and also considered boycotting.

LaVine told ESPN.com's Malika Andrews and Ramona Shelburne he had a one-on-one meeting with Boylen in an attempt to tide things over for the rest of this season.

Even though the Bulls are trying to put things back on track, at least Carlisle was able to find humor in the situation to make a point about his coaching philosophy.