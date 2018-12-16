NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Drawing Interest, Teams Looking into USC Buyout

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Nearly two weeks after being hired as USC's offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury is still drawing interest from the NFL. 

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams are "looking at (Kingsbury's) contract" to see about a potential buyout if they try to hire him away from the college ranks. 

USC announced Kingsbury's hiring Dec. 5 after he spent six seasons as head coach at Texas Tech.

Despite a mediocre 35-40 record with the Red Raiders, Kingsbury was one of the most sought offensive coaches when the school fired him last month. 

Per NFL.com's Gil Brandt, Kingsbury's phone was "ringing off the hook from NFL teams," and at least two clubs made him a firm offer. 

With more NFL offenses adopting schemes from college, Kingsbury's style and ability to help develop quarterbacks makes him a natural fit for the pro game. He was Patrick Mahomes' college head coach for three seasons from 2014-16. 

Texas Tech averaged at least 30.5 points per game in each of Kingsbury's six seasons as head coach. The 39-year-old was also Texas A&M's offensive coordinator in 2012 when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy. 

