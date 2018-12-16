WWE TLC 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

As one of the events with the most popular stipulations, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs has become one of the most anticipated pay-per-views on the WWE calendar.

This year's event will feature a stacked card and almost every title will be on the line. Let's take a look at what you need to know about Sunday's show.

Venue: SAP Center in San Jose, California

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

TLC Card

This year's card is bigger than usual with 12 matches scheduled to take place. Here is a full rundown of the show, according to WWE.com:

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching TLC on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

TLC will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Other TLC Thoughts

This will be the first time Becky Lynch will be in action since she was concussed leading into Survivor Series by Nia Jax on an episode of Raw.

The Man has been using her time on the shelf to push her character on social media, but her biggest test as champion will be in a TLC match with Charlotte and Asuka.

Baron Corbin seems to have an easy road ahead of him with Braun Strowman's injury likely keeping him from competing at TLC, but that doesn't mean some kind of swerve isn't possible.

Stephanie McMahon could always choose another person to fight The Lone Wolf for the right to lead Raw. Kurt Angle is an obvious choice, but WWE could always try to surprise us with a choice out of left field. Perhaps this is the perfect time for Lars Sullivan to make his debut.

Surprisingly, the WWE title match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan was not given one of the special stipulations, but if this feud is meant to continue for a couple of months, it was wise to keep this as a standard matchup for now.

TLC has a lot of potential based on the card WWE has put together, but as always, it's the execution that makes for a good PPV, not the intention.

What are your TLC predictions?