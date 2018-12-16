WWE TLC 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE TLC 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardDecember 16, 2018
As one of the events with the most popular stipulations, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs has become one of the most anticipated pay-per-views on the WWE calendar.
This year's event will feature a stacked card and almost every title will be on the line. Let's take a look at what you need to know about Sunday's show.
Venue: SAP Center in San Jose, California
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network
TLC Card
This year's card is bigger than usual with 12 matches scheduled to take place. Here is a full rundown of the show, according to WWE.com:
- Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables)
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Guitar on a ladder)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Chairs)
- Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (TLC SD women's title)
- Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Raw women's title)
- The Bar vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (SD tag titles)
- Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman (TLC)
- Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (WWE title)
- Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Championship)
- Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Mixed Match Challenge final: Fabulous Truth vs. Mahalicia
PPV Live Stream
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching TLC on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV
- Windows 10 devices
- Tivo
Kickoff Live Stream
TLC will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Pheed
- Google Plus
Other TLC Thoughts
This will be the first time Becky Lynch will be in action since she was concussed leading into Survivor Series by Nia Jax on an episode of Raw.
The Man has been using her time on the shelf to push her character on social media, but her biggest test as champion will be in a TLC match with Charlotte and Asuka.
Baron Corbin seems to have an easy road ahead of him with Braun Strowman's injury likely keeping him from competing at TLC, but that doesn't mean some kind of swerve isn't possible.
Stephanie McMahon could always choose another person to fight The Lone Wolf for the right to lead Raw. Kurt Angle is an obvious choice, but WWE could always try to surprise us with a choice out of left field. Perhaps this is the perfect time for Lars Sullivan to make his debut.
Surprisingly, the WWE title match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan was not given one of the special stipulations, but if this feud is meant to continue for a couple of months, it was wise to keep this as a standard matchup for now.
TLC has a lot of potential based on the card WWE has put together, but as always, it's the execution that makes for a good PPV, not the intention.
What are your TLC predictions?
