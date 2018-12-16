College Football Bowl Picks 2018-19: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

College Football Bowl Picks 2018-19: Odds and Predictions for Every GameDecember 16, 2018
The first six bowl games of the season took place on Saturday, and there's still plenty more college football action to come this year.
Beginning with the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, there will be five straight days with at least one bowl game.
Below are odds (via OddsShark) and predictions for every remaining bowl game this season.
Upcoming Bowl Schedule
All times ET.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3)
Prediction: San Diego State
Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall (-2.5) vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida
Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo (-6)
Prediction: Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12.5)
Prediction: BYU
Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army (-3.5)
Prediction: Houston
Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo (-2) vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo
Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii (-1)
Prediction: Hawaii
Wednesday, Dec. 26
First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State (-2.5)
Prediction: Boise State
Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-6)
Prediction: Georgia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU (-2)
Prediction: TCU
Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple (-4.5) vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke
Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami (-3.5) vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5)
Prediction: Baylor
Friday, Dec. 28
Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn (-3.5)
Prediction: Auburn
Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia (-1.5) vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse
Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5)
Prediction: Washington State
Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5)
Prediction: Michigan
Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina (-5) vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia
Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada
Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson (-13) vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama (-14) vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama
Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati (-6) vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford
Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox): Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3)
Prediction: Oregon
Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri (-8) vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri
Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah (-7)
Prediction: Utah
Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M (-6)
Prediction: Texas A&M
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State (-7) vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5)
Prediction: Penn State
Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU (-7.5) vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
Prediction: Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia (-13)
Prediction: Georgia
Monday, Jan. 7
College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)
Under-the-radar bowl game to watch
Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army
This should be one of the best bowl games in the next week, as Houston and Army face off next Saturday.
The Cougars are 8-4 this year, but they ended the regular season with three losses in their last four games. Also, they will be without star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is focusing on the NFL draft.
The Black Knights are 10-2 after ending the regular season with a win over their top rival, Navy. They haven't lost a game since Sept. 22, when they fell to Oklahoma in overtime.
This could be one of the more intriguing early bowl games before the top four teams in the country face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29.
Oregon Lands 2019's No. 2 Recruit Thibodeaux