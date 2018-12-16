College Football Bowl Picks 2018-19: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Jake RillContributor IDecember 16, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Head football Coach Jim Harbaugh and Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines gets ready to lead the team onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Penn State 42-7. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

The first six bowl games of the season took place on Saturday, and there's still plenty more college football action to come this year.

Beginning with the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, there will be five straight days with at least one bowl game.

Below are odds (via OddsShark) and predictions for every remaining bowl game this season.

Upcoming Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois

           

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3)
Prediction: San Diego State

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall (-2.5) vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo (-6)
Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12.5)
Prediction: BYU

            

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army (-3.5)
Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo (-2) vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii (-1)
Prediction: Hawaii

                  

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State (-2.5)
Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-6)
Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU (-2)
Prediction: TCU

                  

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple (-4.5) vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami (-3.5) vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5)
Prediction: Baylor

                 

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn (-3.5)
Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia (-1.5) vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5)
Prediction: Washington State

                  

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5)
Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina (-5) vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson (-13) vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama (-14) vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama

                         

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati (-6) vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox): Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3)
Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri (-8) vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah (-7)
Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M (-6)
Prediction: Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State (-7) vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5)
Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU (-7.5) vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia (-13)
Prediction: Georgia

                  

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Under-the-radar bowl game to watch

Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 08: Quinten Parker #85, Cameron Johnson #30 of the Army Black Knights, and the Army Black Knights sing their alma mater after defeating the Navy Midshipmen at Lincoln Financial Field on December 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsyl
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This should be one of the best bowl games in the next week, as Houston and Army face off next Saturday.

The Cougars are 8-4 this year, but they ended the regular season with three losses in their last four games. Also, they will be without star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is focusing on the NFL draft.

The Black Knights are 10-2 after ending the regular season with a win over their top rival, Navy. They haven't lost a game since Sept. 22, when they fell to Oklahoma in overtime.

This could be one of the more intriguing early bowl games before the top four teams in the country face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29.

Related

    Oregon Lands 2019's No. 2 Recruit Thibodeaux

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oregon Lands 2019's No. 2 Recruit Thibodeaux

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Fresno State Outlasts ASU in Las Vegas Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Fresno State Outlasts ASU in Las Vegas Bowl

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your B/R Gear for the Holidays 🔥🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Get Your B/R Gear for the Holidays 🔥🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Georgia Southern Wins on Last-Second FG in Camellia Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia Southern Wins on Last-Second FG in Camellia Bowl

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report