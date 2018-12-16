College Football Bowl Picks 2018-19: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The first six bowl games of the season took place on Saturday, and there's still plenty more college football action to come this year.

Beginning with the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, there will be five straight days with at least one bowl game.

Below are odds (via OddsShark) and predictions for every remaining bowl game this season.

Upcoming Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB (-2.5) vs. Northern Illinois

Prediction: Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio (-3)

Prediction: San Diego State

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall (-2.5) vs. South Florida

Prediction: South Florida

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo (-6)

Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU (-12.5)

Prediction: BYU

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest

Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army (-3.5)

Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo (-2) vs. Troy

Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii (-1)

Prediction: Hawaii

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State (-2.5)

Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech (-6)

Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU (-2)

Prediction: TCU

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple (-4.5) vs. Duke

Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami (-3.5) vs. Wisconsin

Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5)

Prediction: Baylor

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn (-3.5)

Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia (-1.5) vs. Syracuse

Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State (-3.5)

Prediction: Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan (-7.5)

Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina (-5) vs. Virginia

Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. Nevada

Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson (-13) vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama (-14) vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Alabama

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati (-6) vs. Virginia Tech

Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh

Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox): Michigan State vs. Oregon (-3)

Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri (-8) vs. Oklahoma State

Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah (-7)

Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M (-6)

Prediction: Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State (-7) vs. Iowa

Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State (-6.5)

Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU (-7.5) vs. UCF

Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State (-6.5)

Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia (-13)

Prediction: Georgia

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

Under-the-radar bowl game to watch

Armed Forces Bowl: Houston vs. Army

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

This should be one of the best bowl games in the next week, as Houston and Army face off next Saturday.

The Cougars are 8-4 this year, but they ended the regular season with three losses in their last four games. Also, they will be without star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is focusing on the NFL draft.

The Black Knights are 10-2 after ending the regular season with a win over their top rival, Navy. They haven't lost a game since Sept. 22, when they fell to Oklahoma in overtime.

This could be one of the more intriguing early bowl games before the top four teams in the country face off in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 29.