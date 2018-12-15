MLB Trade Rumors: Braves No Longer Pursuing J.T. Realmuto Move

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

While J.T. Realmuto has been the hottest name in trade talks this offseason, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly no longer in the hunt for the Miami Marlins catcher.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the Braves have not had any relevant discussions in the past five days and "do not plan to have any further talks" about acquiring Realmuto.

This report conflicts with Craig Mish of SiriusXM, who reported earlier Saturday that the Braves were considered a "slight favorite" to land the All-Star:

Of course, there was still a lot of competition in this sweepstakes. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald recently listed the Braves as one of six teams vying for Realmuto.

Meanwhile, the Marlins were suddenly pushing for a trade at the start of winter meetings after trying to hold on to him, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

It's understandable why teams would be so interested in acquiring Realmuto if possible. The 27-year-old is an impact hitter at a premium position, hitting a career-high 21 home runs last season to go with his .277 batting average and .825 OPS.

He also has two more years under team control before he can hit free agency.

Though the Braves have been involved in talks throughout the offseason, the bidding war might have made it too difficult for them to remain in the hunt.