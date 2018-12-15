Georgia Southern Beats Eastern Michigan 23-21 on Last-Second FG in Camellia Bowl

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 16, 2018

MONTGOMERY, AL - DECEMBER 15: Shai Werts #4 of the Georgia Southern Eagles throws the ball during the first half of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Cramton Bowl on December 15, 2018 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal with no time left as Georgia Southern defeated Eastern Michigan 23-21 on Saturday at the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Bass also closed the first half with a 50-yarder to give Georgia Southern a 17-7 lead.

Georgia Southern's triple-option offense led the team to a win, as it rushed for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Wesley Kennedy II led the team with 107 rushing yards, while Shai Werts had 79 yards and two scores.

Werts' 29-yard scramble on 4th-and-10 with 1:40 remaining helped set up the Bass field goal.

Eastern Michigan wide receiver Arthur Jackson III caught two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 3:33 remaining.

With EMU facing a 4th-and-4 from the Georgia Southern 5-yard line, Jackson went up high to catch a Mike Glass III pass in the back of the end zone to tie the game:

Jackson nearly came down out of bounds, but his left foot touched inbounds before his right foot landed out of bounds, so the touchdown stood. The ensuing extra point put EMU up 21-20.

Georgia Southern finishes the season at 10-3, while EMU ends its campaign at 7-6.

