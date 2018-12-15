The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on Fox 31

0 of 8

For seven years Fox was home to the UFC. The network platform helped legitimize MMA in the world of mainstream sports. Now, that run has come to an end. UFC on Fox 31 was the final installment of the UFC-Fox partnership and it went out with a bang.

Lightweight contenders Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta took to the cage for a second time to find out who would move into title contention in 2019. Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum played host to the UFC's penultimate fight card of 2018.

It would be Iaquinta who would get his hand raised at the end of 25 grueling minutes. He had the more significant strikes and defended well on the mat to stymie Lee. Iaquinta puts himself back into play as a 155-pound championship caliber fighter.

In the co-main event, Edson Barboza's superior striking won the day against rising stud Dan Hooker. The sickening thud of Barboza's strikes echoed throughout the arena for over two rounds before Hooker finally fell to the mat.

After a full night of fights, the UFC heads off to ESPN to kick off the new year. And now we take one final look at the winners, and losers, from a UFC on Fox event. Let us close this chapter and open a new book with the real winners and losers coming out of Milwaukee.