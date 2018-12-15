Updated Odds, Gambling Guide to Rollins vs. Ambrose and Entire WWE TLC 2018 Card

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE pay-per-view of the year is TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, and the card suggests this could be one of the best shows of 2018.

This event is always popular because it features more special stipulations than the average PPV. Not only do we get three different bouts based around the weapons in the event's name, but WWE has also scheduled two different TLC bouts.

As always, if you are looking to place some bets on the outcome of certain matches, there are certain things to know before gambling your hard-earned money.

We all know pro wrestling is scripted, and that means anything is possible. If Billy Kidman can beat Hulk Hogan, anyone can beat anyone on any given night. It all comes down to who Vince McMahon wants to see pick up a win.

Here is a look at the current betting favorites, according to BetWrestling.com (h/t Andrew Ravens of PWMania.com)

Fabulous Truth is favored (-300) over Mahalicia (+220)

(+220) Dean Ambrose is favored (-195) over Seth Rollins (+155)

Braun Strowman is favored (-400) over Baron Corbin (+300)

is favored (-400) over Baron Corbin (+300) Ronda Rousey is favored (-1050) over Nia Jax (+550)

is favored (-1050) over (+550) Daniel Bryan is favored (-420) over AJ Styles (+300)

Charlotte is favored (+135) over Asuka (+180) and Becky Lynch (+175)

(+180) and Becky Lynch (+175) Drew McIntyre is favored (-600) over Finn Balor (+400)

(+400) Bobby Lashley is favored (-160) over Elias (+120)

is favored (-160) over Elias (+120) The Bar is favored (+130) over The New Day (+305) and The Usos (+140)

(+140) Natalya is favored (-600) over Ruby Riott (+400)

(+400) Buddy Murphy is favored (-185) over Cedric Alexander (+145)

Randy Orton (-160) is favored over Rey Mysterio (+120)

Braun Strowman has been out of action for the past few weeks after undergoing surgery on his elbow, so seeing him as a heavy favorite over Corbin is surprising.

There is always a chance The Monster Among Men will have someone replace him in the match as his representative if he is unable to compete.

Rousey being heavily favored over Jax shouldn't come as a shock to anyone, but most people are probably surprised to see Charlotte with better odds than Lynch.

The Man has been one of the most popular Superstars in all of WWE since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unless the plan is for her to move over to Raw and feud with Rousey, it would be shocking if The Lass Kicker doesn't have a long reign with the title.

The rest of the card is rather predictable based on the odds presented. According to the figures, the only likely title change is Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship, but since his match with Rollins doesn't have a special stipulation, he could always win by count-out or disqualification and not leave with the belt.

Who do you think will leave TLC with a victory?