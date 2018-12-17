College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early National Signing Day

College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early National Signing DayDecember 17, 2018
Approximately half of the Football Bowl Subdivision is preparing for a final game (or two) this season, but the coaching staffs of all 130 programs have their eyes locked on early signing day.
Some power-conference schools, though, are in desperate need of a productive run from Dec. 19-21.
Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in a tremendous position to sign a bunch of top recruits. They're also the likely front-runner for several prospects set to announce their choices. However, if they miss on a few players, it's not a big problem.
The same cannot be said for high-profile programs that aren't living up to their tradition or brand on the field. Regardless of their current ranking, they're sweating out key decisions.
Florida Gators
Current ranking: 21
Dan Mullen and his coaching staff are hoping for a clean sweep of a trio at Lakeland High School. The Gators want signatures from 4-stars OG Deyavie Hammond, TE Keon Zipperer and DE Lloyd Summerall, and they're set to announce Wednesday.
Securing signatures from all three would be outstanding, but Florida might not be done there. Mullen is working to keep 5-star RB Trey Sanders from Alabama, where he previously committed.
Even if an unlikely pull, it's possible.
Brandon Dorlus, a 3-star DE, will announce and sign Wednesday. JC Shurburtt of 247Sports notes 4-star CB Chris Steele—who is considering USC, South Carolina, Oregon and Oklahoma—will sign Dec. 19 but reveal his destination at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
The foundation of this class is adequate, but Mullen's first recruiting cycle needs a star-studded finish.
Miami Hurricanes
Current ranking: 29
On the heels of a 7-5 regular season, Miami lost defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to a head coaching opportunity at Temple. Not only does his departure affect the 'Canes on the field, but it added another wound to a recruiting class in trouble.
Since the beginning of November, seven prospects—including the only two offensive linemen, a unit in desperate need of reinforcements—have decommitted. Several others flirted with a flip, too.
Fortunately for Mark Richt, his staff managed to put together an enormous weekend of visitors. Among them were uncommitted 4-stars in CB Tyrique Stevenson and DE Khris Bogle, plus high school teammates TE Keon Zipperer and DE Lloyd Summerall.
Miami is pursuing 5-star OT Evan Neal and trying to flip both 4-star Penn State WR pledge John Dunmore and 3-star RB DJ Williams. The class otherwise holds only four offensive players while holding out for 5-star WR Jadon Haselwood to decide in January.
The 'Canes are in decent-to-great spots for most of those players. Striking out, however, would cause an irreparable issue in 2019.
Michigan Wolverines
Current ranking: 8
Michigan landed 4-star OT Trevor Keegan mere hours before the weekend, and 4-star LB Anthony Solomon flipped from Miami during his visit to Ann Arbor. Could this be the beginning of a hot streak?
Despite a flip to Alabama from 5-star S Daxton Hill, the Wolverines are still working him. They've been a top contender for 5-star DE Zach Harrison, the top player at his position this cycle. Four-stars in WR Cornelius Johnson and LB Kalen DeLoach are on the board.
But there's a real possibility each prospect signs elsewhere.
After a 2018 cycle in which Michigan failed to ink a top-100 prospect, Jim Harbaugh and his staff need to show they can close the deal.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Current ranking: 10
No, it's not stunning Ohio State finds itself in this position. When a coach as successful as Urban Meyer retires, this will happen.
"Uncertainty" is a challenging spot for Ryan Day's team.
Alabama is pressing for 4-star S Jordan Battle and might secure a flip. Iowa commit Jestin Jacobs, Kentucky verbal Cavon Butler and Ole Miss pledge Nick Broeker may stick. Plus, 4-star OG commit Doug Nester might not sign in December, per Brian Dohn of 247Sports.
While the Buckeyes could get 3-star DT Jaden McKenzie, DE Zach Harrison—the No. 4 overall player—is the top priority. But if he chooses Michigan or Penn State, OSU will whiff on its primary target.
Oregon Ducks
Current ranking: 5
It's not official until the signature has arrived.
While we're not at all suggesting Kayvon Thibodeaux will back out of his commitment, Oregon will be eagerly awaiting his paperwork. The 5-star DE pledged to the Ducks over the weekend.
Oregon also may bring 4-star S Jeremiah Criddell—a recent decommit—back into the fold. Four-star DT Siaki Ika has Oregon as a finalist and will decide Wednesday, per Blake Alderman of 247Sports, and the Ducks are trying to snag JUCO S Quandre Mosely.
Over the weekend, Oregon hosted Mosely along with Brandon Dorlus and 3-star K Camden Lewis—who committed on the spot. (The marquee visitor, 5-star DT Ishmael Sopsher, will not decide until February.)
Mario Cristobal has the program on the brink of a rise, and landing these valued prospects is a critical step toward it.
USC Trojans
Current ranking: 28
Although USC might be a larger factor in February, the early period will feature a few important decisions for depth purposes.
Four-star DE Drake Jackson and OT Triston Miller are set to reveal their choices Wednesday. Plus, there a pair of JUCO linemen, DE Nick Figueroa and DE Datona Jackson, who recently visited USC. The Trojans also made the top four in OT Dawand Jones' recruitment.
As noted earlier, 4-star CB Chris Steele will sign during the early period and announce his choice in January. They're also interested in 4-star DE Ty Robinson, though Nebraska sending all 11 coaches to visit him shows what USC is up against.
While the Trojans have some higher-rated targets set to decide after the calendar turns, this stretch will have a significant impact on how far they can rise in February.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.