College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early National Signing Day

0 of 6

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Approximately half of the Football Bowl Subdivision is preparing for a final game (or two) this season, but the coaching staffs of all 130 programs have their eyes locked on early signing day.

Some power-conference schools, though, are in desperate need of a productive run from Dec. 19-21.

Unsurprisingly, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in a tremendous position to sign a bunch of top recruits. They're also the likely front-runner for several prospects set to announce their choices. However, if they miss on a few players, it's not a big problem.

The same cannot be said for high-profile programs that aren't living up to their tradition or brand on the field. Regardless of their current ranking, they're sweating out key decisions.