Matt Chapman Undergoes Surgery on Shoulder Injury; Can't Swing for 6 Weeks

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman underwent surgery on his left shoulder Friday and won't be able to swing a bat for approximately six weeks.

The A's announced the update and noted it was the second offseason surgery for Chapman, who had a procedure on his right thumb in October.

