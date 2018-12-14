Matt Chapman Undergoes Surgery on Shoulder Injury; Can't Swing for 6 Weeks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics in action against the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Athletics 7-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman underwent surgery on his left shoulder Friday and won't be able to swing a bat for approximately six weeks.

The A's announced the update and noted it was the second offseason surgery for Chapman, who had a procedure on his right thumb in October.

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

