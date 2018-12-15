NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jabari Parker, Markelle Fultz and More

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NBA trade season is upon us.

We've reached the critical December 15 date, meaning most free-agent signing restrictions have been lifted. The trade pool, in other words, is considerably deeper than it was, and the rise in trade candidates could bring about a similar spike in actual transactions.

Based on the latest rumor-mill buzz, which we've gathered below, this could be a busy time for the Association's deal-makers.

Jabari Parker Available?

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The honeymoon period between the Chicago Bulls and Windy City native Jabari Parker didn't last long, and the actual marriage may be on the brink of dissolving.

Parker, who inked a two-year, $40 million pact with his hometown team in July, logged a season-low four minutes in Chicago's 97-91 loss to the Orlando Magic.

While coach Jim Boylen said Parker's minutes were matchup-based, sources told ESPN's Malika Andrews earlier that Parker would not be a regular rotation player going forward.

The latest word out of Chicago, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, is that the Bulls have talked Parker trades with "several teams." Johnson says there is "considerable interest" in the former No. 2 pick, but he added that finding a financial fit could be tricky.

Parker, who's only 23 years old, is a gifted scorer. His career 18.0 points per 36 minutes impress on their own, but they're extra intriguing when paired with his 48.5 field-goal percentage.

There are, however, questions about what else Parker can provide to a team. He's not much of a playmaker (career 2.1 assists per game), and he's only posted a positive defensive box plus/minus once. And to further limit his trade value, he has twice torn the ACL in his left knee.

Markelle Fultz Suitor Emerges?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

In December of 2016, the Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks wrote that Markelle Fultz possessed "everything NBA teams are looking for in a point guard." The following June, Fultz was the first overall pick in a draft class that featured Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen, among others.

But Fultz's stock has seemingly been sliding ever since. He's only made 33 regular-season appearances today and is problematically reluctant to launch from long range, due either to injury, mechanical malfunctions or some combination of the two.

We've heard Fultz is no longer in the Philadelphia 76ers' long-term plans. We've also heard the rebuilding, point guard-starved Phoenix Suns aren't interested in him.

Finally, we're hearing of potential interest in the former top prospect. The Detroit Pistons are interested, per Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press, and potentially could be a long-term option with Reggie Jackson heading to free agency in 2020.

But does Detroit have anything Philadelphia wants? It would be tough to answer in the affirmative.

Both the Pistons and 76ers are playing for right now, so it's hard to imagine Detroit parting with any win-now assets. And since the Pistons are short on high-level prospects, they might be reluctant to move considerable draft assets—if the Sixers would even accept such a package in return.

Lakers Eyeing More Wings Than Ariza?

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to quiet offseason concerns regarding their lack of three-point shooters. They've also failed to find many perimeter stoppers, particularly those of a high enough caliber to spare LeBron James' energy in critical moments.

So, it came as little surprise when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers were trying to pry three-and-D ace Trevor Ariza away from the Phoenix. (Equally unsurprising—Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reporting Ariza would welcome a trade back to L.A.)

But sources told Sporting News' Sean Deveney that L.A.'s wing pursuit goes beyond Ariza.

Sharpshooter Wayne Ellington, also a former Laker, is one possibility. Sources told Deveney the Miami Heat would consider moving Ellington to a playoff team for a first-round pick. Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is another option, though Deveney cautioned "his value might be out of the Lakers' range."

Any of these three would help, but their mention is a sign that the next Lakers' splash is unlikely to happen before next summer at the earliest. All three L.A. targets will be free agents at season's end. All three would be depth additions, and none should cost an elite prospect, which Deveney reported the Lakers (smartly) do not want to give up.