Markelle Fultz Rumors: Suns 'Have No Interest' in 76ers PG

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have a need at the point, but they reportedly won't pursue a trade for struggling Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, the Suns have "no interest" in Fultz and "no desire to take on him and any issues he has."

Fultz is out with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome with a return timetable of three to six weeks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 2017 No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Washington has struggled in 19 appearances this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting just 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

As a rookie, Fultz was limited to 14 regular-season games due to a shoulder ailment.

Last month, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Fultz is no longer in the Sixers' long-term plans and that Philly is open to trading him.

The Suns seem like a good landing spot for Fultz on the surface since they have a need at point guard and plenty of young talent elsewhere on the roster.

Although Phoenix is an NBA-worst 4-23, the pieces may be in place for a rebound in the near future with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Josh Jackson leading the way.

Since parting ways with previous starting point guard Isaiah Canaan, the Suns have turned to rookie second-round pick Elie Okobo, who is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 assists per game.

Fultz would give the Suns an even bigger bevy of first-round talent at their disposal, but given his inability to stay healthy and perform up to his draft status, there may be better options available to Phoenix moving forward.