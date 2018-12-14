Kyle Kuzma Claps Back at NBA Referees on Twitter over Call vs. James Harden

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma responded to a tweet posted by the NBA Referees Twitter account Friday regarding Thursday's game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets.

NBA Referees tweeted video of a foul called on Kuzma against Rockets guard James Harden and chided announcer and former NBA star Chris Webber for speaking out against it:

Kuzma, who was called for a technical foul after arguing against the call, chimed in with a tweet of his own:

Several Lakers players were so frustrated by the officiating that at times they guarded Rockets players with their hands behind their backs.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball was among those who didn't appreciate how tightly the game was called: "You can't touch them. I was just trying not to foul today. They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. ... It's very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that."

The Rockets, who won 126-111, were called for 24 personal fouls, while L.A. got called for 21.

Houston did have more free-throw attempts, however, with 32 to the Lakers' 27.

Rockets forward PJ Tucker expressed his belief that complaining about the officiating doesn't accomplish anything, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle: "I don't think about it. We cry just as much as anybody. And everybody else cries. And everybody thinks other people get the call more than them when they cry all the time. Who cares?"

Kuzma and the Lakers may not have liked the way Thursday's game played out, but it is clear that NBA officials don't plan on changing the way they call games.

