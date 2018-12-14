Mike D'Antoni: Lakers Can't Defend James Harden Even If They Use Their Hands

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden had a 50-point triple-double in his team's 126-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

On Friday, head coach Mike D'Antoni discussed how tough it is to defend the 2017-18 NBA MVP, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "We've done it a couple times," he told reporters. "That's cute. Doesn't mean anything. You're not going to be able to guard him with your hands out or with your hands behind you. Put them anyplace you want. It's not going to happen."

L.A. point guard Lonzo Ball, who was one player tasked with defending Harden, had some issues with the officiating per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com:

"You can't touch them," Ball said. "I was just trying not to foul today. They were calling it tight today, so I was just trying to get my hands out of there. ... It's very tough staying in front of [Harden] with your hands like that."

Regardless of anyone's feeling regarding how officials treat Harden, the Rockets guard's night was spectacular.

Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

Harden made 14 of 26 field goals and went 18-of-19 from the free-throw line. He also scored 14 points in the final 4:04 of the fourth quarter to turn a three-point lead into a 15-point win.

ESPN Stats and Info also tweeted that Harden now has the most 50-point triple-doubles in league history with four.

Harden has been on fire over his past three games, averaging 38.0 points on 50.7 percent shooting and 7.7 assists. While the Rockets have struggled with a 13-14 record, this recent stretch (and the season as a whole) proves why Harden is still one of the game's hardest players to defend.

He ranks fifth in player efficiency rating among full-time starters, per Basketball-Reference. Furthermore, the 10-year pro is hitting 37.1 percent of his three-pointers, which is his best mark since 2017-18. His 30.8 points per game this season is a career-high.

Harden will look to continue his recent stretch of excellent play in a tough road matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, who allow the second-fewest points per game. Game time is Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.