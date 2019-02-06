Jabari Parker Calls Bulls Tenure 'Great Experience' After Trade for Otto Porter

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls traded Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

And while his homecoming did not go as he had hoped, Parker was grateful for his time in a Bulls uniform.

"It was great here," Parker said on Wednesday following the trade, per The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry. "It was a great experience. I wouldn't have traded it for nothing."

He continued, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

"It's growth. I'm a positive guy. I never have regrets. I grew from this experience, me personally. From a situation that was tricky, I did what I could to grow.

"I came here because I'm a city kid. I do it for the fans. I tried to do everything I could to show them that I appreciated the city."

The trade comes just months after Parker signed a two-year, $40 million contract (with the second year being a team option) with his hometown team during the offseason.

The relationship soon soured, though, as he was removed from the team's regular rotation in mid-December.

"It is a surprise because I did everything I could in the time I was given," Parker said of being removed from the regular rotation in December, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "But it is what it is. You can't pout. You just got to keep moving."

He ultimately worked his way back into playing time in January, which Sean Deveney of Sporting News noted was the result of the forward proving himself to head coach Jim Boylen in practice. However, he couldn't salvage his time in the Windy City.

Parker averaged 14.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds in 39 appearances with the Bulls this season. Although he put up respectable overall numbers, the 6'8", 245-pound forward shot just 32.5 percent from beyond the arc and was averaging a career-high 2.2 turnovers per game.

He admitted in late December that he was frustrated, per Johnson:

"Even when I was in Milwaukee, they knew what type of player I was. They kind of treated me accordingly. It's just different. I've been consistent. Even in the beginning, it wasn't easy, right? It wasn't like a fair chance. They took me out of the lineup. I stayed professional. I didn't pout. I kept going.

"And then as I started getting better and better, it ended right there. It was unfortunate because I felt I was improving. And I just wish I had a little bit more chance."

Johnson reported in December there was "considerable interest" in Parker around the league. In the end, the Wizards were able to strike a deal.

With the team sitting at 12-41, this move allows the Bulls to look toward the future and move on from Parker's contract, although Porter is owed nearly $56 million the next two seasons if he picks up his 2020-21 player option. And for Parker, it will give him a chance for a fresh start in the nation's capital.

It won't be long before Parker returns to Chicago, though, as the Bulls will host the Wizards at the United Center on Saturday.