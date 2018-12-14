Carson Wentz Back Injury a Stress Fracture, Doug Pederson Says QB Questionable

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Friday.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro, Eagles coach Doug Pederson revealed Wentz has a stress fracture in his back, adding that the injury has evolved over time.

That update comes on the heels of ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting on Thursday that a recent CT scan showed the third-year passer had a fractured vertebra. The injury would be expected to fully heal if given time to rest.

Schefter added that Wentz's status for the remainder of the season is in doubt as the team evaluates if the injury could get worse by playing through it.

Wentz is coming off a season in which he was limited to just 13 games after tearing his ACL in December 2017, causing him to miss out on Philadelphia's Super Bowl run. After missing his team's first two games this season, he had started each of the last 11 games.

The 25-year-old is completing a career-high 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Although Wentz is having a solid campaign on an individual level, the reigning champs are fighting for their playoff lives at 6-7. Outside of a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, the Eagles have been on the wrong end of some tough-luck losses. Their other six losses have come by an average of 4.7 points, with all six being decided by one possession.

Ultimately, though, they are two games back of the Dallas Cowboys with three weeks remaining.

If Wentz is unable to take the field against the Rams and/or finish out the regular season, Philadelphia will turn to Nick Foles, the same backup who led the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl title last season.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP started the first two games of the season, going 1-1 while completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 451 yards, one touchdown and one interception.