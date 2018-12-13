David West Believes Kevin Durant Will Re-Sign with Warriors in Free Agency

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

At least one former teammate believes Kevin Durant will remain with the Golden State Warriors following this season.

"I would say Kevin Durant is back with the Warriors next season," David West said while appearing on 95.7 The Game.

West helped the Warriors win back-to-back titles the last two seasons playing alongside the nine-time All-Star.

Durant's long-term future with the organization has been a topic of much discussion this season seeing how he has a player option for the 2019-20 campaign on his contract. It was reportedly a primary reason Durant and Draymond Green had a back-and-forth earlier in the season that led to the latter's suspension.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors."

Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com noted "Durant's impending free agency heightens the sensitivity of the turmoil."

Elsewhere, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson appeared on KNBR in October and said, "Man, KD out. I feel like he is gone. ... It does have that vibe, like, 'This is it. This could be it right here.'"

Despite the headlines and speculation, West believes Durant will remain in the Bay Area and attempt to keep racking up championships.