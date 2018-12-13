Amari Cooper Says Mark Davis, Not Jon Gruden, Wanted to Trade Star WR

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have undergone a roster overhaul since hiring Jon Gruden in January, but as it turns out, the head coach hasn't been the one making all of the personnel decisions.

Ex-Oakland wideout Amari Cooper revealed to The Athletic's Calvin Watkins on Thursday that it was Raiders owner Mark Davis, not Gruden, who wanted to trade him. Per Watkins, teams offered Oakland 2020 first-round picks, but a deal was not made until the Dallas Cowboys put their 2019 first-rounder on the table.

