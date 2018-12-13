Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: Pistons Interested in 76ers' Struggling PG

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the game from the bench in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on November 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Suns 119-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in Markelle Fultz even though the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick hasn't played since Nov. 19 because of thoracic outlet syndrome. 

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported the news, noting the Washington product would give the Pistons a young point guard who could help fill the position if Reggie Jackson departs in free agency following the 2019-20 campaign.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

