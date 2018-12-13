Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: Pistons Interested in 76ers' Struggling PG

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in Markelle Fultz even though the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick hasn't played since Nov. 19 because of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported the news, noting the Washington product would give the Pistons a young point guard who could help fill the position if Reggie Jackson departs in free agency following the 2019-20 campaign.

