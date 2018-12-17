Otto Porter Jr. Out at Least Another Week After MRI on Leg Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. was diagnosed with a Grade II strain of his right Vastus medialis after undergoing an MRI on Monday, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

The injury in his quadriceps will cause him to sit out at least another week.

The 25-year-old first left the Dec. 10 contest against the Indiana Pacers due to what was believed to be a knee injury, and he has missed the past three games. He was also sidelined for a game in early November because of a bruised left toe.

Since being hampered by a hip injury as a rookie back in 2013-14, though, Porter has been able to maintain good health throughout his career. He has averaged 76.5 games over the past four seasons.

This campaign, Porter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. One season removed from ranking third in the NBA in three-point percentage (44.1 percent), the sixth-year Wizard is shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

When Porter is sidelined, the Wizards ask both John Wall and Bradley Beal to carry an even bigger responsibility, although the latest addition of Trevor Ariza in a trade with the Phoenix Suns fortunately comes at the right time. The forward can slide into the starting lineup as soon as he joins the team while immediately replacing Porter's defense and three-point shooting.

Veteran Jeff Green should also see more minutes.

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons in the nation's capital, as the Wizards are just 12-18 and have dealt with no shortage of early-season turmoil. Porter's absence becomes the latest adversity.