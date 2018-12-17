Otto Porter Jr. Out at Least Another Week After MRI on Leg Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) shoots the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. was diagnosed with a Grade II strain of his right Vastus medialis after undergoing an MRI on Monday, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

The injury in his quadriceps will cause him to sit out at least another week.

The 25-year-old first left the Dec. 10 contest against the Indiana Pacers due to what was believed to be a knee injury, and he has missed the past three games. He was also sidelined for a game in early November because of a bruised left toe.

Since being hampered by a hip injury as a rookie back in 2013-14, though, Porter has been able to maintain good health throughout his career. He has averaged 76.5 games over the past four seasons.

This campaign, Porter is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. One season removed from ranking third in the NBA in three-point percentage (44.1 percent), the sixth-year Wizard is shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2018-19.

When Porter is sidelined, the Wizards ask both John Wall and Bradley Beal to carry an even bigger responsibility, although the latest addition of Trevor Ariza in a trade with the Phoenix Suns fortunately comes at the right time. The forward can slide into the starting lineup as soon as he joins the team while immediately replacing Porter's defense and three-point shooting.

Veteran Jeff Green should also see more minutes.

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons in the nation's capital, as the Wizards are just 12-18 and have dealt with no shortage of early-season turmoil. Porter's absence becomes the latest adversity.        

Related

    Wizards Look to Build on Momentum as They Face Hawks

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Wizards Look to Build on Momentum as They Face Hawks

    Bullets Forever
    via Bullets Forever

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Wall Energizes Wizards Past Lakers as Only He Can

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Wall Energizes Wizards Past Lakers as Only He Can

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington