Report: Wizards Had 'Volatile Practice' That Left Bradley Beal 'Exasperated'

Frustrations are apparently finally boiling over for the Washington Wizards, with the team reportedly having "verbal altercations" during a "volatile practice," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Bradley Beal was especially upset following the workout.

"I've been dealing with this for seven years," Beal reportedly told team officials.

