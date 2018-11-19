Report: Wizards Had 'Volatile Practice' That Left Bradley Beal 'Exasperated'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Washington. The Wizards won 117-109. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Frustrations are apparently finally boiling over for the Washington Wizards, with the team reportedly having "verbal altercations" during a "volatile practice," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Bradley Beal was especially upset following the workout.

"I've been dealing with this for seven years," Beal reportedly told team officials.

  

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Grizzlies Eyeing Joakim Noah

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Eyeing Joakim Noah

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Elfrid Payton (Finger) Out 6 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Elfrid Payton (Finger) Out 6 Weeks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy: 76ers 'Night and Day' Compared to T-Wolves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy: 76ers 'Night and Day' Compared to T-Wolves

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wizards Would Trade Wall, Beal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wizards Would Trade Wall, Beal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report