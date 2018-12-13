Lakers Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Interested in Terrence Ross, Wayne Ellington

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In addition to Phoenix Suns swingman Trevor Ariza, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross and Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington as possible trade targets, Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported Thursday.

Deveney wrote that the Lakers "have been among the most aggressive pursuers of early-season trades, hoping to shore up their depth, especially on the wing."

Ross is averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. Ellington, meanwhile, is averaging 9.7 points and hitting 37.4 percent of his three-pointers. Either player would be a solid addition for the Lakers, who are tied for 18th in three-point shooting (35.0 percent) and tied for 15th in made three-pointers (10.7 per game).

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Monday the Lakers were interested in acquiring Ariza in a three-team trade that would send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope packing.

The Los Angeles Times's Broderick Turner followed up Wednesday to say the Suns shot down the three-team scenario. Turner added that the Lakers declined to include any of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart in an Ariza trade.

Moving on to Ross and Ellington makes sense since they'd likely require a lesser trade package than Ariza.

Deveney noted Ariza, Ross and Ellington are all free agents at the end of the season. Los Angeles, which sits fifth in the Western Conference (17-10), is clearly trying to upgrade its squad in the short term while preserving enough financial flexibility in the summer to land a marquee free agent to pair with LeBron James.