Las Vegas Bowl 2018: ASU vs. Fresno State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The Pac-12's first test of bowl season comes against one of the top Group of Five programs.

Arizona State, which went 7-5 in Herman Edwards' first year as head coach, faces off against Mountain West champion Fresno State in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl.

The game at Sam Boyd Stadium has served as a proving ground for Group of Five schools, as it presents the lesser conferences with a rare postseason opportunity to take on a team from a power five league.

For Fresno State, the game serves as a place to finish off a tremendous season, while the Sun Devils are looking to build more of a foundation with Edwards in charge while helping the Pac-12 rebound after a 1-8 bowl campaign from a year ago.

Las Vegas Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 15

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Fresno State -5; Over/Under: 54.5

Preview

Arizona State lost three of its last four postseason games, and in order to reverse that trend it'll have to win without its top playmaker.

Leading wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who will be one of the top players at his position selected in the 2019 NFL draft, is one of many stars sitting out the postseason to focus on his professional career.

Harry announced the decision to skip the Las Vegas Bowl on December 3, per Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic.

Finding the end zone without Harry will be difficult for the Sun Devils, but it won't be impossible with quarterback Manny Wilkins and running back Eno Benjamin on the field.

Wilkins is 104 yards away from hitting the 3,000-yard passing mark, while Benjamin has 1,524 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

The key for the Sun Devils on offense will be how much production they can get out of their receivers, who have big shoes to fill with Harry not participating.

With Harry out, the Sun Devils don't have a receiver on their roster that picked up 500 receiving yards in the regular season.

Fresno State boasts a full complement of offensive weapons, with quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wide receiver KeeSean Johnson leading the charge.

McMaryion and Johnson are one of the best offensive combinations you didn't pay enough attention to during the regular season, and the Las Vegas Bowl will be their chance to shine on the national stage.

McMaryion threw for 3,453 yards and 25 touchdowns while only tossing three interceptions and Johnson hauled in 93 receptions for 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fresno State's dynamic duo is going up against an Arizona State passing defense that ranks 78th in the FBS.

The Sun Devils gave up 238.7 passing yards per game and 7.6 yards per attempt, but they were able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks with 29 sacks.

If the Pac-12 side is able to put McMaryion under pressure and move him out of the pocket, it could lead to a turnover or two, and it's worth noting the Sun Devils picked off 10 passes during the season.

However, the most impressive defensive unit on display at Sam Boyd Stadium will be Fresno State's rushing defense that's allowed only seven touchdowns on 129.8 yards per game.

In their two wins leading up to the Mountain West Championship, the Bulldogs gave up 124 combined rushing yards to San Diego State and San Jose State.

Fresno State's defense should carry an extra bit of motivation into the Las Vegas Bowl, as it'll try to rebound from allowing 225 yards on the ground to Boise State in the overtime victory at the Mountain West Championship.

Prediction

Fresno State 24, Arizona State 21

Although taking Fresno State and the over is intriguing, you're better off going with Arizona State to cover the five-point spread and the under.

Fresno State's defense will shut down the big-play potential of Wilkins and Benjamin, and the Sun Devils won't find a way to consistently challenge the Bulldogs until the second half.

McMaryion and Johnson will combine for an early score, but the Sun Devils should do enough to keep the Bulldogs duo from breaking the game open.

Fresno State eventually pulls out the victory to finish off a remarkable turnaround after going 1-11 in 2016, but Arizona State will have a shot to claim a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter.

