Report Reveals C.J. Fuller Died of Complications from Football-Related Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: C.J. Fuller #27 of the Clemson Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes on October 24, 2015 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Clemson defeated Miami 58-0. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The cause of death for former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller was released by the Pickens County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.

Per Nikie Mayo of the Anderson Independent Mail, Fuller "died of complications related to a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis" that were "connected to a football-related knee injury." 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

