Report Reveals C.J. Fuller Died of Complications from Football-Related Injury

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The cause of death for former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller was released by the Pickens County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.

Per Nikie Mayo of the Anderson Independent Mail, Fuller "died of complications related to a blood clot and deep vein thrombosis" that were "connected to a football-related knee injury."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.