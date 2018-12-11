Ben Roethlisberger: Injury Wasn't Identified Due to Raiders' Old X-Ray Machine

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suggested Tuesday that the Oakland Raiders are a bit behind the times technologically.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan (h/t CBS Pittsburgh), Big Ben discussed an issue that occurred when he got X-rays on a rib injury he suffered during Sunday's 24-21 road loss to the Raiders: "The X-ray was inconclusive because the machine was old."

While the specifics of his injury were unclear, Roethlisberger received a painkilling injection at halftime and was able to return in the fourth quarter when the medicine kicked in.

The Raiders are on borrowed time at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. They are set to move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, and their lease has not been renewed in Oakland for 2019.

The Raiders were able to pull off the upset to improve to 3-10, while the Steelers fell to 7-5-1. Pittsburgh holds just a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

The Steelers have a tough home clash Sunday against a New England Patriots team that figures to be ornery after losing to the Miami Dolphins on a miracle play in Week 14.

Despite the rib injury, Roethlisberger has no doubt that he'll be in the starting lineup against Tom Brady and the Pats: "I'm still pretty sore, but I am getting better everyday. I will be on the field on Sunday, and that's all that matters."