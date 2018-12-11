Marlins Reportedly 'Looking to Finish' JT Realmuto Trade; Mets 1 of 3 Options

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

MLB All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Miami Marlins watches the flight of his three-run home-run off All Japan's pitcher Masaru Sato in the eighth inning of Game 2 of their All-Stars Series baseball at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

As the MLB winter meetings heat up in Las Vegas, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has been one of the hottest names on the market.

ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted Tuesday that Miami appears to be "looking to finish a deal," which is a different approach than the team has had in the past. Joe Frisaro of MLB.com noted the New York Mets are one of three teams currently in the mix, with the identities of the two other clubs unknown.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

