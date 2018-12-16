Buddy Murphy Beats Cedric Alexander, Retains Cruiserweight Title at WWE TLC 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday to retain the Cruiserweight Championship in San Jose, California.



Alexander looked to have the match won after hitting the Lumbar Check. However, Murphy got his foot on the bottom rope to break up the referee's count.

Murphy eventually regained his senses and delivered a running knee to Alexander. That set up Murphy's Law for the victory.

Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller thought Murphy and Alexander deserved a spot on the TLC main card.

Murphy won the title from Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, in October, thus ending his opponent's 181-day reign as champion.

While Alexander was technically due a rematch, 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick delayed it since he was mired in a slump after dropping the title.

Alexander didn't face much adversity leading up to his Cruiserweight Championship win against Mustafa Ali at WrestleMania 34 or following it, but losing to Murphy caused him to hit the skids and forced him to find a way to get back on track.

After suffering a singles loss to Tony Nese and then losing a Fatal 5-Way match that was won by The Premier Athlete, Alexander started to right the ship.

He beat Lio Rush in a singles match, teamed with Ali to beat Murphy and Nese, and then defeated Nese in a singles bout in anticipation of his title match.

Meanwhile, Murphy has been locked in since winning the title from Alexander.

He defeated Mark Andrews and Gran Metalik in singles matches on 205 Live and also successfully defended the Cruiserweight Championship in a great match against Ali at Survivor Series.

Despite beating Alexander for the title at Super Show-Down, Murphy has had his issues against him in the past.

Alexander retained the cruiserweight title against Murphy in May, and he also beat the Australian in a tag team match in November.

Murphy and Alexander have displayed great chemistry during their encounters over the past year, and there were high hopes for them to put on another strong performance at TLC.

While the pay-per-view card was stacked with big names and important matches from top to bottom, Murphy and Alexander still managed to showcase their talents and what 205 Live is all about.

Murphy is still champion coming out of TLC, but with so many potential contenders waiting in the wings, it won't be long before he and his title reign are under fire once again.

