NBA Metrics 101: Ranking Top NBA Breakout Players So Far This Season

Breakouts come in all different shapes and sizes in the NBA.

Some players can go from picking splinters out of their rear ends to logging legitimate minutes. Others begin generating serious All-Star buzz. Even established stars can break out by entering a new portion of the leaguewide hierarchy, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan both earning votes for Most Improved Player in 2017-18.

Though the jump from star to unabashed superstar might be the most difficult to complete, we're treating improvement of all varieties equally and looking at the biggest raw breakouts by using a blended rating called player score.

To determine this particular version of player score, we're pulling scores in five different overarching metrics: NBA Math's total points added, win shares, ESPN.com's real plus-minus (RPM), player efficiency rating (PER) and minutes per game. The first two look at volume-efficiency combinations, while the third and fourth focus on per-possession effectiveness. The last element is meant to reward those who receive more run and are thus more important to their teams. Volume and time on the court matter more than they might in other evaluations, since it's tough to break out when you aren't actually playing.

To standardize the five metrics that operate on drastically different scales, we found the Z-scores in each category and summed them to find a player's total score.

This was done for each of the 458 players who've logged minutes in 2018-19, as well as the 540 men who stepped onto the hardwood last year. From there, we ranked players based on the biggest upswings from one year to the next, ruling out those whose scores are boosted by returns from injuries (Gordon Hayward and Kawhi Leonard) or extremely small samples (Zhou Qi and Chris Boucher).