Video: Lakers Show Dwyane Wade Tribute Video Including LeBron James During Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are intricately tied to NBA history as one of the league's marquee franchises and 16-time champions, and they recognized the history on display Monday at Staples Center.

The game marked the final time LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would share the court after the latter said he will retire following the season, and the Lakers responded by giving the Miami Heat legend a tribute video:

James and Wade will forever be linked together thanks to their run of dominance when they were teammates in Miami. They went to four straight NBA Finals, winning two of them, and treated NBA fans to moments that will live in history.

James is just the latest all-time great to play for the Lakers, joining a list that includes Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, among many others. While Wade never laced it up for Los Angeles, the franchise knows greatness when it sees it and responded in kind by honoring its current star's close friend and competitor.