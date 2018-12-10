North Dakota St. HC Chris Klieman, Kansas State Reportedly Agree to Contract

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Kansas State is reportedly wrapping up a deal to hire North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman as the team's newest head football coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Klieman is in his fifth year as the head coach of North Dakota State and has won three FCS national championships in his first four seasons. His squad is the top seed of this year's tournament and has reached the national semifinal.

Overall, he has produced a 67-6 record with his current team including a 13-0 record this season.

While the Bison are set to face South Dakota State Saturday with a trip to the finals on the line, Klieman admitted Saturday he was one of six or seven candidates Kansas State has spoke to, per Mike McFeely of Inforum.

Per Thamel, Troy’s Neal Brown, North Texas’ Seth Littrell and Memphis coach Mike Norvell were all options for Kansas State but athletic director Gene Taylor apparently chose Klieman after the two worked together at North Dakota State.

He will have a difficult task of replacing Bill Snyder, who retired after 27 years at Kansas State. He produced a 215-117-1 record with two conference championships.

Snyder coached the Wildcats to a 9-10 bowl record, while all other coaches in the program have combined for an 0-2 mark.

While Klieman has an impressive resume in his own right, it will be a big jump from the FCS to the Big 12.