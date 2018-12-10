Josh Johnson Learned Names of Redskins Teammates by Playing Madden

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Teams surely want their quarterbacks putting up video game numbers, but this can't be what they mean.

According to Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington, Washington quarterback Josh Johnson said he played the Madden video game series prior to Sunday's contest against the New York Giants in an effort to learn his new teammates' names.

It's a good thing he did, because he ended up playing during the 40-16 loss. He put up solid numbers as well, finishing 11-of-16 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 45 yards and a score on the ground.

Washington lost quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to season-ending leg injuries and benched Mark Sanchez during the blowout defeat. Pete Blackburn of CBS Sports noted Johnson was in the game a mere five days after he signed with the NFC East team as a result.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and sometimes those measures are picking up the PlayStation sticks.