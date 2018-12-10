Kyler Murray Headlines 2018 AP All-America Team; 4 Alabama Players Make 1st Team

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and six Alabama players lead the Associated Press All-America teams, including four Tide players on the first team.

Murray made the first-team ballot ahead of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who spearheads the second team. The Oklahoma product edged out Tagovailoa in one of the more hotly contested Heisman races in recent memory.

Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Deionte Thompson made the first team. From Clemson, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were named to the first team, giving the Tigers the second-most behind Alabama.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

