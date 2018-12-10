Kyler Murray Headlines 2018 AP All-America Team; 4 Alabama Players Make 1st Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Kyler Murray of Oklahoma poses for a photo after winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy on December 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and six Alabama players lead the Associated Press All-America teams, including four Tide players on the first team.

Murray made the first-team ballot ahead of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who spearheads the second team. The Oklahoma product edged out Tagovailoa in one of the more hotly contested Heisman races in recent memory.

Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Deionte Thompson made the first team. From Clemson, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were named to the first team, giving the Tigers the second-most behind Alabama.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AP All-America Teams Announced

    College Football logo
    College Football

    AP All-America Teams Announced

    AP NEWS
    via AP NEWS

    Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP