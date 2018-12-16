Final Predictions for Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, Entire WWE TLC 2018 Card

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

It's been a tale of two shows in the weeks preceding WWE TLC 2018, with SmackDown Live doing an infinitely better job of building up the event than Raw. Despite that, it's a loaded lineup on paper that has the potential to end the year on a high note for both brands.

Becky Lynch has been riding high as SmackDown Women's champion since September, but she'll face her toughest challenge to date on Sunday in the form of a Triple Threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match also involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Can The Man escape the event with her title intact?

A second TLC matchup will be held at the show as well with Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin battling for the top spot on the Raw roster. Will Strowman be cleared to compete in time for TLC, and if not, will Corbin be automatically be appointed to a permanent position of power on Monday nights?

Dean Ambrose's shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins in October shook the WWE Universe to its very core and resulted in a ruthless rivalry between the two that has carried Raw in recent months. When they collide for the Intercontinental Championship at the final pay-per-view of the year, who will reign supreme?

As WWE's version of the demolition derby quickly approaches, now is as appropriate of a time as any to preview the pay-per-view and offer predictions for each advertised outing on the card.