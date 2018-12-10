MSNBC: Yankees' Randy Levine a 'Wild Card' for Donald Trump's Chief of Staff

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Yankees President Randy Levine is reportedly in consideration to become President Donald Trump's chief of staff and is a "wild card" for the post, according to MSNBC (h/t Adam Zagoria of the New York Times).

Levine has served as the team's president since 2000. Prior to joining the Yankees, he was both the principal associate deputy attorney general and principal deputy associate attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Ronald Reagan administration. He later served as an attorney with a private practice, as the chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and the Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, Planning and Administration in New York City under Rudy Giuliani.

