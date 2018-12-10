Chelsea Transfer News: Elseid Hysaj Contract Talks on Hold, Summer Deal Rumoured

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj has reportedly hit an obstacle in negotiations over a new contract and will be allowed to leave the club next summer, when admirers Chelsea could pounce.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri moved for former Napoli man Jorginho in the summer and may reunite with defender Hysaj after Il Mattino (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported talks over a new deal have stalled. His current contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto was quoted in NapoliMagazine (h/t CalcioNapoli24, via Sport Witness) as saying both manager Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis are ready to let Hysaj, 24, leave the club.

The Albania international is understood to have a €50 million (£45.1 million) release clause, although it's mentioned the Partenopei will likely settle for a fee closer to €45 million (£40.6 million).

There seems to be a chance Chelsea could move for the player in January, too, after sportswriter Simon Phillips provided comments from his agent:

Chelsea have a capable talent and beloved club figure already at right-back in Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, who has shifted back from central defence since Sarri stepped in.

The Spaniard showed in Saturday's 2-0 win over Premier League champions Manchester City that he still has the makings of a superb full-back despite some shaky signs earlier this season.

What's more, Azpilicueta recently signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, underlining the important position he holds among Sarri's squad:

Davide Zappacosta doesn't seems to have much of a place under Italian compatriot Sarri, and although Albanian Hysaj would be an upgrade on him, there's a question as to whether he's worth the money.

Hysaj can play on both sides of defence, but Marcos Alonso patrols at left-back and already has adequate backup in Emerson Palmieri, the former AS Roma defender who has looked impressive at times this term.

Sarri first took charge of Hysaj in 2012 when he joined Empoli, one year after the defender made his debut. He brought the right-back with him to Naples, and author Mark Worrall highlighted their connection as a factor:

The writing appears to be on the wall for Hysaj at the Stadio San Paolo, and former manager Sarri could be the man to capitalise with a push for his signature in 2019.