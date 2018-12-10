Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

Jake RillContributor IDecember 10, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This weekend, the college football bowl season begins with six games set for Saturday's slate.

From then until Jan. 7, 80 teams will have a chance to end the season with a postseason victory. That includes the four schools—Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma—that made this season's College Football Playoff.

Below is the full schedule for bowl season, as well as a prediction for every game and a look at the two CFP semifinal matchups.

       

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Prediction: North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State
Prediction: Utah State

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana
Prediction: Louisiana

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Prediction: Arizona State

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Prediction: Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State

                

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois

           

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio
Prediction: San Diego State

         

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida

            

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo
Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU
Prediction: BYU

            

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army
Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Prediction: Hawaii

                  

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State
Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU
Prediction: TCU

                  

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Prediction: Baylor

                 

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn
Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State
Prediction: Washington State

                  

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan
Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama

                         

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon
Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah
Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Prediction: Texas A&M

                   

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State
Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State
Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia
Prediction: Georgia

                  

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

    

College Football Playoff semifinal predictions

Cotton Bowl: Clemson over Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Tee Higgins #5 celebrates with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Char
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson is in the CFP for the fourth straight season and will look to advance to the National Championship Game for the third time in that span.

The Tigers, who won the ACC Championship, should get back to the title game after outlasting this battle of unbeaten teams. Clemson is 13-0 this season, while Notre Dame is 12-0.

Both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish have had impressive seasons, but Clemson will prove that it is a slightly better team with a Cotton Bowl victory.

      

Orange Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma

Alabama had a historic regular season, which culminated with a thrilling victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Now, the Crimson Tide are looking to win back-to-back national championships, and they'll get one step closer with a win over Oklahoma.

The Sooners won the Big 12 championship and are led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. However, the Tide will advance to their fourth straight National Championship Game and seek their third national title in four seasons.  

Related

    Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Greatest 2-Sport Athlete Since Bo Jackson

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The Impressive QB Tree of Kliff Kingsbury

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Impressive QB Tree of Kliff Kingsbury

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Get Your MISSING Crewneck for Xmas 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP