Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This weekend, the college football bowl season begins with six games set for Saturday's slate.

From then until Jan. 7, 80 teams will have a chance to end the season with a postseason victory. That includes the four schools—Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma—that made this season's College Football Playoff.

Below is the full schedule for bowl season, as well as a prediction for every game and a look at the two CFP semifinal matchups.

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All times ET.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

Prediction: North Carolina A&T

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State

Prediction: Utah State

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana

Prediction: Louisiana

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Prediction: Arizona State

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan

Prediction: Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State

Prediction: Appalachian State

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois

Prediction: Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio

Prediction: San Diego State

Thursday, Dec. 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida

Prediction: South Florida

Friday, Dec. 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo

Prediction: Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU

Prediction: BYU

Saturday, Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest

Prediction: Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army

Prediction: Houston

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy

Prediction: Buffalo

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii

Prediction: Hawaii

Wednesday, Dec. 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State

Prediction: Boise State

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Prediction: Georgia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU

Prediction: TCU

Thursday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke

Prediction: Duke

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin

Prediction: Miami

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

Prediction: Baylor

Friday, Dec. 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn

Prediction: Auburn

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Prediction: Syracuse

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State

Prediction: Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan

Prediction: Michigan

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia

Prediction: Virginia

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada

Prediction: Nevada

Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Clemson

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal

Prediction: Alabama

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

Prediction: Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh

Prediction: Stanford

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon

Prediction: Oregon

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Prediction: Missouri

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah

Prediction: Utah

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M

Prediction: Texas A&M

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa

Prediction: Iowa

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State

Prediction: Penn State

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF

Prediction: LSU

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State

Prediction: Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia

Prediction: Georgia

Monday, Jan. 7

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)

College Football Playoff semifinal predictions

Cotton Bowl: Clemson over Notre Dame

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson is in the CFP for the fourth straight season and will look to advance to the National Championship Game for the third time in that span.

The Tigers, who won the ACC Championship, should get back to the title game after outlasting this battle of unbeaten teams. Clemson is 13-0 this season, while Notre Dame is 12-0.

Both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish have had impressive seasons, but Clemson will prove that it is a slightly better team with a Cotton Bowl victory.

Orange Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma

Alabama had a historic regular season, which culminated with a thrilling victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Now, the Crimson Tide are looking to win back-to-back national championships, and they'll get one step closer with a win over Oklahoma.

The Sooners won the Big 12 championship and are led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. However, the Tide will advance to their fourth straight National Championship Game and seek their third national title in four seasons.