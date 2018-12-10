Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

Bowl Games 2018-19: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All GamesDecember 10, 2018
This weekend, the college football bowl season begins with six games set for Saturday's slate.
From then until Jan. 7, 80 teams will have a chance to end the season with a postseason victory. That includes the four schools—Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma—that made this season's College Football Playoff.
Below is the full schedule for bowl season, as well as a prediction for every game and a look at the two CFP semifinal matchups.
2018-19 Bowl Schedule
All times ET.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Celebration Bowl (Noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Prediction: North Carolina A&T
New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): North Texas vs. Utah State
Prediction: Utah State
Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Tulane vs. Louisiana
Prediction: Louisiana
Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Prediction: Arizona State
Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan
Prediction: Georgia Southern
New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State
Prediction: Appalachian State
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): UAB vs. Northern Illinois
Prediction: Northern Illinois
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): San Diego State vs. Ohio
Prediction: San Diego State
Thursday, Dec. 20
Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Marshall vs. South Florida
Prediction: South Florida
Friday, Dec. 21
Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): FIU vs. Toledo
Prediction: Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Western Michigan vs. BYU
Prediction: BYU
Saturday, Dec. 22
Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Wake Forest
Prediction: Memphis
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Houston vs. Army
Prediction: Houston
Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Troy
Prediction: Buffalo
Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii
Prediction: Hawaii
Wednesday, Dec. 26
First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Boston College vs. Boise State
Prediction: Boise State
Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Prediction: Georgia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): California vs. TCU
Prediction: TCU
Thursday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Temple vs. Duke
Prediction: Duke
Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): Miami vs. Wisconsin
Prediction: Miami
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Baylor vs. Vanderbilt
Prediction: Baylor
Friday, Dec. 28
Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN): Purdue vs. Auburn
Prediction: Auburn
Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Prediction: Syracuse
Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): Iowa State vs. Washington State
Prediction: Washington State
Saturday, Dec. 29
Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Florida vs. Michigan
Prediction: Michigan
Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC): South Carolina vs. Virginia
Prediction: Virginia
Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Arkansas State vs. Nevada
Prediction: Nevada
Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Notre Dame; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Clemson
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Alabama vs. Oklahoma; College Football Playoff semifinal
Prediction: Alabama
Monday, Dec. 31
Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech
Prediction: Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Stanford vs. Pittsburgh
Prediction: Stanford
Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., FOX): Michigan State vs. Oregon
Prediction: Oregon
Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Prediction: Missouri
Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1): Northwestern vs. Utah
Prediction: Utah
Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): N.C. State vs. Texas A&M
Prediction: Texas A&M
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2): Mississippi State vs. Iowa
Prediction: Iowa
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): Kentucky vs. Penn State
Prediction: Penn State
Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): LSU vs. UCF
Prediction: LSU
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): Washington vs. Ohio State
Prediction: Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Texas vs. Georgia
Prediction: Georgia
Monday, Jan. 7
College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN)
College Football Playoff semifinal predictions
Cotton Bowl: Clemson over Notre Dame
Clemson is in the CFP for the fourth straight season and will look to advance to the National Championship Game for the third time in that span.
The Tigers, who won the ACC Championship, should get back to the title game after outlasting this battle of unbeaten teams. Clemson is 13-0 this season, while Notre Dame is 12-0.
Both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish have had impressive seasons, but Clemson will prove that it is a slightly better team with a Cotton Bowl victory.
Orange Bowl: Alabama over Oklahoma
Alabama had a historic regular season, which culminated with a thrilling victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Now, the Crimson Tide are looking to win back-to-back national championships, and they'll get one step closer with a win over Oklahoma.
The Sooners won the Big 12 championship and are led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. However, the Tide will advance to their fourth straight National Championship Game and seek their third national title in four seasons.
Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy 🏆